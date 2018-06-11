Soorma trailer: Diljit Dosanjh scores as hockey player Sandeep Singh

Soorma movie trailer: Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of hockey player Sandeep Singh. Soorma movie trailer: Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of hockey player Sandeep Singh.

In his fourth Hindi film titled Soorma, Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh is trying something absolutely different – he is playing hockey! The biopic, based on the life of international hockey player Sandeep Singh, also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi. Soorma’s trailer dropped today and the trio has seamlessly transformed into their respective characters. Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma is set to release on July 13.

The trailer gives us a perfect glimpse at the riveting story of hockey player Sandeep Singh. It begins with a carefree Sandeep wanting to impress the love of his life, only to find his ultimate goal in the game of hockey. Just when he sets out to win a medal for India, an accident leaves him paralysed. He not just loses out on playing the game, but even his love. As Sandeep gathers strength and resurrects himself, the film traces his journey back to the hockey field.

Diljit along with Taapsee has put in a lot of hard work to get into the shoes of hockey players, which is quite evident from the trailer. Angad plays Diljit’s onscreen brother and trainer to satisfaction too.

In 2006, Sandeep Singh got paralysed after an accidental gunshot and was on the wheelchair for two years. Soorma reveals the story of his struggle and ultimate comeback to international hockey in 2008. Uner his captaincy, India went on to win the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and even qualified for the 2012 Olympics.

Talking about playing the real-life hockey player, Diljit had previously said, “There was a little embarrassment too, that being an Indian and a sports enthusiast, I didn’t know about the story, wasn’t aware of the person (Sandeep Singh). So there was a guilt that why we weren’t aware. It is just probably a way to rectify it, that let us be the medium to present his story. I hope now no one else says the same after the film.”

