Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Soorma trailer launch highlights: Diljit Dosanjh gets into the skin of Sandeep Singh

Soorma Movie trailer launch highlights: Want to know what celebrities and fans said about the trailer of Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer Soorma? Here is all that happened at the trailer launch of the Shaad Ali directorial.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2018 5:14:05 pm
Soorma trailer Diljit Dosanjh Soorma movie trailer: Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer is slated to release on July 13.

The trailer of Soorma is out. The upcoming sports film, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu, is based on the life of Indian hockey team’s former captain Sandeep Singh.

Sandeep was paralysed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006. And fighting all odds, he got back on his feet and made a comeback to international hockey in 2008. It was under his captaincy that India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and also qualified for the 2012 Olympics in London. Sandeep has also been hailed as one of the most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Also read | It is shameful that I didn’t know about Sandeep Singh’s story: Diljit Dosanjh on Soorma

Directed by Shaad Ali, the Sandeep Singh biopic Soorma will hit screens on July 13.

Live Blog

Soorma movie trailer launch live updates: Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer Soorma.

16:43 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Randeep Hooda shared his views on Soorma

Actor Randeep Hooda took to Twitter to praise the trailer of Soorma.

16:20 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Neha Dhupia was all praise for Soorma trailer
15:53 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Soorma

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared the Soorma trailer on Twitter.

15:43 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Sandeep Singh on his romantic life

Sandeep Singh said, "If she hadn't left, Sandeep would not have made a comeback. She made me see my goal."

15:22 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Chitrangada Singh on Soorma

Actor-turned-producer Chitrangada Singh said, "Somewhere, everybody felt it was our duty to do justice to the man (Sandeep Singh) who has stood alone all the time. When Shaad Ali came on board and took the project, the journey just became smoother. With Diljit and Taapsee, I could not have asked for more."

15:11 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Taapsee Pannu shared Soorma trailer
15:06 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Taapsee Pannu on her role in Soorma

When Taapsee Pannu was asked if she ever felt overshadowed as Soorma is hero-centric, she said, "I don't think screen time matters. I registered myself among the audiences even after having just 10 minutes of screen space in Baby. I know, no matter what the time is, once people leave the theater, they will talk about me. I have that confidence as an actor. It is not necessary to be a hero all the time. I have many films coming out this year, so you can wait for them to release. For once, let me be a sundar (beautiful) actor!"

15:01 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Diljit Dosanjh revealed he has sung a song in Soorma

Diljit Dosanjh revealed that the song has been written by Gulzar and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. He further added, "When I work, I do not differentiate as a Punjabi film or Bollywood. I feel happy when I am praised on social media for my films. This film has to be watched for Sandeep Singh and the inspiration that he is. It will not necessarily cater to people who have interest in sports but to everyone who has had their low phases in life."

14:51 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Diljit Dosanjh on signing Soorma

Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he was averse to sign Soorma initially, and how he ultimately accepted to play the role of Sandeep Singh.

14:47 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Sandeep Singh on Soorma

At the Soorma trailer launch, former hockey player Sandeep Singh said,  "I feel I am reliving my life's difficult moments but through someone else."

14:41 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Diljit Dosanjh on playing Sandeep Singh in Soorma

At the trailer launch in Mumbai, Diljit Dosanjh said, "They were so convinced. I heard the script and thought it would be wrong if I did not sign the film."

14:34 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Ali Quli Mirza on Soorma trailer

Ali Quli Mirza wrote on Twitter: "The success, downfall and a phenomenal comeback! The #SoormaTrailer has had me on the edge of my seat leaving me curious about the story of this unsung hero."

14:30 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Watch: Stars talk about Soorma at trailer launch

14:26 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Inside Soorma trailer launch
14:10 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Watch the trailer of Soorma

13:59 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Angad Bedi on his preparation for Soorma

"Hockey is a different sport. I had to unlearn cricket to learn hockey. It is easier for someone who is not a sportsperson to pick up hockey. They just have to learn it. Both Diljit and I had to do a lot of core exercises -running, jogging, jog while dribbling etc. Lot of preparation was required for this film. Both Sandeep and Bikramjeet have different styles of playing. Bikramjeet is high on energy and I had to observe him in order to play his part right on screen," Angad Bedi told PTI.

13:54 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Taapsee Pannu on Soorma trailer launch

Taapsee Pannu posted on Twitter: "Excitement galore! There is no better feeling than to be a part of a true story! Bring it on #Soorma #SoormaTrailer. A story we missed once before but this time..... #DontLetThisStoryPass."

13:50 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Watch: Trailer launch of Soorma

Soorma is written and directed by Shaad Ali. The Diljit Dosanjh, Tapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi starrer is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh.

