Soorma song Pardesiya: Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu portray intense love and longing in this haunting track

Soorma song Pardesiya: The melancholic track sees Diljit Dosanjh fighting his circumstances Soorma song Pardesiya: The melancholic track sees Diljit Dosanjh fighting his circumstances

Soorma song “Pardesiya” is out, and it is every bit as haunting and heartbreaking as one would have expected it to be. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song is sung by Ehsaan Noorani, Shankar Mahadevan, Hemant Brijwasi, Sahil Akhtar and Shehnaz Akhtar. The song, which is hummable and has a somewhat melancholic feel to it, is penned by Gulzar.

The video of Soorma song “Pardesiya” showcases the journey of hockey player Sandeep Singh who was accidentally shot at and seriously injured. In the song, Diljit and Taapsee are seen fighting their circumstances, but in vain. While both Diljit and Taapsee look convincing as people who are on a journey of self-discovery, the song’s lyrics itself gives their performances more meaning.

Watch Soorma Song Pardesiya, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu, here:

Soorma is a biopic based on former hockey player Sandeep Singh. The Shaad Ali directorial will showcase the highs and lows of Sandeep’s life. The movie has been written by Suyash Trivedi, Shaad Ali and Siva Ananth. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma also features Angad Bedi, Vijay Raaz and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in significant roles.

“Sandeep Singh’s story is quite remarkable, particularly his return to the sport after a debilitating injury from an accident. I took it up because it offered me an opportunity to explore something I had not done,” lead actor Diljit Dosanjh had earlier said in an interview with indianexpress.com.

Soorma will hit screens on July 13, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd