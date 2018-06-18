Soorma song Ishq Di Baajiyaan: Gulzar’s words in Diljit Dosanjh’s voice is a treat for the ears

Soorma song Ishq Di Baajiyaan: Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu bring sweet romance on-screen. Soorma song Ishq Di Baajiyaan: Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu bring sweet romance on-screen.

For all those who are waiting to hear a Diljit Dosanjh song in a Bollywood film, it is time to rejoice. The singer-actor has lent his voice to the romantic track titled Ishq Di Bajiyaan in upcoming sports drama Soorma.

Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song Ishq Di Bajiyaan is a love ballad which is beautifully penned by veteran lyricist Gulzar. Diljit and Taapsee showcase the freshness and charm of first love in Ishq Di Bajiyaan. And it is the simplicity of the song, the characters and lyrics that will surely win you over. While this is a love ballad, we are also shown glimpses of how Diljit becomes a sportsman despite all the hurdles.

Watch Soorma song Ishq Di Bajiyaan here:

Talking about the experience of working on the song in association with Gulzar and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Diljit expressed that he is a huge fan of Gulzar. In fact, he mentioned how working with him was a dream come true moment.

“I am really thankful to Shaad Ali for this opportunity to sing in this film. I recently did a show with Shankar ji and I heard many songs that he had composed in the past. Meeting Gulzar sahab through this film was a great thing for me because I never had any contacts to get through to him. To sing a song which is written by Gulzar and music of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is a big thing for me,” he said.

Diljit has crooned Bollywood tracks earlier. His songs “Ik Kudi” from Udta Punjab and Noor song “Move Your Lak” were chartbusters.

Soorma is a sports drama based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, famously known as Flicker Singh.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written and directed by Shaad Ali. The film is slated to release on July 13, 2018.

