Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain: Taapsee Pannu celebrates the triumph of Diljit Dosanjh on the hockey field

Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi. Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi.

“Good Man Di Laaltain”, the third song of Soorma, is out. In the voice of Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composition celebrates the triumph of Sandeep Singh aka Diljit Dosanjh on the hockey field. Angad Bedi, who essays the role of hockey player Bikramjeet Singh, dances with all fervour as he welcomes back his friend after the big win. The picturisation of the peppy number is full of colours. Many happy and vibrant faces leave you with a smile by the end of this two-minutes long rendition.

The foot tapping beats of “Good Man Di Laaltain” and Diljit’s eye-pleasing Bhangra moves will make you hit the dance floor instantly. Taapsee and Diljit’s sweet little nothings will make you fall in love with this fresh onscreen pairing. Also, Diljit who is one of the most affable actors in the entertainment business, is all set to create a stir among his huge fan following.

Watch Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu

Also read | Soorma actor Diljit Dosanjh: Working on Hindi, won’t die an English illiterate

Talking about the song, the composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, in a joint statement, said, “This song has a very happy vibe. We all worked on it keeping in mind Sandeep’s feeling after achieving the feat of winning for team India and also been given the name ‘Flicker Singh’. This song is definitely from our heart.”

Here are a few stills from Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain

Angad Bedi, Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu dance their heart out in Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain. Angad Bedi, Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu dance their heart out in Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain.

Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain: A still from Diljit Dosanjh starrer. Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain: A still from Diljit Dosanjh starrer.

Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain: Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh’s chemistry in the movie is impressive. Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain: Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh’s chemistry in the movie is impressive.

Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain: Diljit Dosanjh’s dance moves are winning hearts. Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain: Diljit Dosanjh’s dance moves are winning hearts.

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma chronicles the miraculous comeback journey of hockey player Sandeep Singh who was left paralysed by an accidental bullet shot in 2006. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, the film is set to arrive in theatres on July 13.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd