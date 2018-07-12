Soorma screening: Sachin Tendulkar and family watch Diljit Dosanjh movie

Sachin Tendulkar and director of Soorma were snapped at the screening of the film on Wednesday. Sachin Tendulkar and director of Soorma were snapped at the screening of the film on Wednesday.

Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Satish Kaushik, will hit theatres this Friday. The Shaad Ali directorial is based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh who was paralysed after being shot accidentally in a train. Before the world gets to witness the inspiring story of Sandeep on the silver screen, the makers hosted a special screening of the biopic in Mumbai. In attendance were celebrities from both Bollywood and sports fraternity. Sachin Tendulkar attended the screening along with wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. Zaheer Khan was seen with wife, actor Sagarika Ghatge.

From the film fraternity, Divya Dutta, Shabana Azmi, Subhash Ghai, Aparshakti Khurrana and Richa Chadha among others watched the film. Though Diljit and Sandeep were missing from the screening, producer Chitangada Singh, director Shaad Ali and actor Angad Bedi made sure to attend the screening of Soorma on Wednesday evening.

Soorma screening: Sachin Tendulkar came with wife Anjali and daughter Sara to watch the film based on ace Hockey player Sandeep Singh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soorma screening: Sachin Tendulkar clicked with the director of the film Shaad Ali. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soorma screening: Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge watched the Diljit Dosanjh starrer on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soorma screening: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai at the screening of Shaad Ali movie. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Richa Chadha was all smiles as she arrived for the screening of Soorma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After watching the movie, veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to her Twitter handle to praise it. “What a heartwarming film #Soorma is. @shaadesh tells the beautiful story with warmth and sensitivity @DiljitDosanjh is heartbreakingly sincere @Imangadbedi endearing.Ably supported by @taapsee and @satishkaushik2 @flickersingh @sneharajani you have a winner. Go watch it,” tweeted Shabana.

Divya Dutta too took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “#soorma is an amazingly inspiring film!! Taut script, nuanced.. emotional as well as breezy.. this one is a must watch!!! Congrats @SnehaRajani @shaadesh @IChitrangda !! It is beautiful… and @diljitdosanjh you are so so endearing.@Imangadbedi @tapseepannu , so sincere!👌🏻👌🏻”

Soorma screening: Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi gave a thumbs up to the Diljit Dosanjh starrer. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The director of Tumhari Sulu Suresh Triveni heaped praise on Diljit for his performance in Soorma. “One of the strongest performances of the year @diljitdosanjh ! Thoroughly enjoyed #soorma . Honest heartwarming and some really nice dialogues and moments ! @taapsee @Imangadbedi #shaadali @IChitrangda @SnehaRajani,” he tweeted. Film producer Atul Kabsekar watched the sports biopic last evening and tweeted his views about it. He wrote, “Watched #Soorma last night. Didn’t know details about the actual story of Sandeep Singh and was blown away by his stirring comeback from a freak accident. And so wonderful to watch the steady rise and rise of @Imangadbedi. Fine actor and an even nicer human being.”

Soorma screening: Angad Bedi was spotted at screening of his film on Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Producer of Soorma Chitrangada Singh was clicked at the screening of the movie. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soorma will hit theatres on July 13 and it will be interesting to see if another Bollywood sports biopic will connect with the audiences or not.

