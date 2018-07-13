Follow Us:
Friday, July 13, 2018
Live now

Soorma movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Celebs laud Diljit Dosanjh starrer

Soorma movie review and release live updates: Here's what critics, celebrities and fans are saying about the Sandeep Singh biopic Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Tapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi among others.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 13, 2018 9:44:08 am
soorma Soorma movie review and release live updates: Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma stars Diljit Dosanjh, Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Soorma movie review and release live updates: Bollywood loves biopics. After Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, a biopic on controversial Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, we are getting Soorma, a film on legendary Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. Sandeep, played by Diljit Dosanjh in Soorma, was hit by a stray bullet while travelling in Shatabdi Express and was paralysed. However, he made a comeback to the Indian Hockey team after two years.

Under Sandeep’s captaincy, India went on to win the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and even qualified for the 2012 Olympics.

Also Read | Soorma movie box office prediction: Diljit Dosanjh starrer to earn Rs 3 crore on its opening day

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma also stars Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Live Blog

Soorma movie twitter reactions, review and release: Follow all the latest updates about Diljit Dosanjh, Tapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi starrer Soorma.

09:44 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Sandeep Singh is a real life hero, says Vineet Singh

Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Singh said, "I am proud that he is my friend. His life journey is so inspiring. He is real life hero . I am waiting to watch his biopic #soorma. My best wishes and lots of love my dear brother Sandeep Singh @flickersingh"

09:25 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Soorma is an emotional film, says Subhash Ghai

"It was pleasant surprise to watch #soorma such an emotional n inspiring film on super hockey player Sandeep singh who fought with his destiny n God to achieve his goal with super performances n story Congratulations Entire team for this lovely film 👍," Subhash Ghai said via Twitter.

09:14 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Zaheer Khan on Soorma
08:55 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Watch: In conversation with Diljit Dosanjh

08:47 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Sandeep Singh opens up about shooting incident

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sandeep Singh said, “I was sitting with an Indian hockey player and the TTE of Indian Railways. Suddenly we hear a sound similar to a bomb blast and the next moment I feel as if a hot iron rod was inserted into my back. With blackness surrounding my eyes, I hear a voice saying ‘Merse goli chal gayi hai’ (I have mistakenly fired a gunshot). After a while, my body gradually starts getting numb and I cannot move my legs. The train is made to stop at the Kurukshetra railway station and I was carried on a stretcher which is used to remove dead bodies from the railway track. This is when I told myself, ‘I don’t want to die’”.

Also Read | Soorma: Sandeep Singh opens up about shooting incident and his comeback to hockey field

08:34 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Diljit Dosanjh on Sandeep Singh

“Sandeep paaji is a Soorma in the true sense. The story of his life and his comeback is the one which I haven’t ever heard or read anywhere. He is a living legend,” Diljit Dosanjh told indianexpress.com.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh: Sandeep Singh is a Soorma in the true sense

08:16 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Planning to watch Soorma? Here are five reasons why you should catch the Diljit Dosanjh starrer

08:08 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Diljit Dosanjh is absolutely brilliant, says Karan Johar

Karan Johar tweeted, "The performances of #Soorma are supreme! @diljitdosanjh is absolutely brilliant as #sandeepsingh ! What an incredible actor!!! @Imangadbedi is superb!!!! Solid, soulful and full of heart ! He delivers his best yet! @tapseepannu is always a pleasure to watch!"

08:02 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Soorma is an inspiring film, says Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta shared on Twitter: "#soorma is an amazingly inspiring film!! Taut script, nuanced.. emotional as well as breezy.. this one is a must watch!!! Congrats @SnehaRajani @shaadesh @IChitrangda !! It is beautiful... and @diljitdosanjh you are so so endearing.@Imangadbedi @tapseepannu , so sincere!"

07:54 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
I enjoyed watching Soorma a lot, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter: "A real story portrayed beautifully on reel. @flickersingh's determination to play for India is truly commendable, enjoyed watching #Soorma a lot. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew. @imangadbedi @diljitdosanjh @taapsee"

07:48 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Soorma is a heartwarming film, says Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi posted on Twitter: "What a heartwarming film #Soorma is. @shaadesh tells the beautiful story with warmth and sensitivity @DiljitDosanjh is heartbreakingly sincere @Imangadbedi endearing.Ably supported by @taapsee and @satishkaushik2 @flickersingh @sneharajani you have a winner. Go watch it"

Soorma is a biopic on former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh. Also known as Flicker Singh, Sandeep was paralysed for two years after being shot at and seriously injured on a train. However, his determination brought him back to the hockey field.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd