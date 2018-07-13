Soorma movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Celebs laud Diljit Dosanjh starrer

Soorma movie review and release live updates: Bollywood loves biopics. After Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, a biopic on controversial Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, we are getting Soorma, a film on legendary Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. Sandeep, played by Diljit Dosanjh in Soorma, was hit by a stray bullet while travelling in Shatabdi Express and was paralysed. However, he made a comeback to the Indian Hockey team after two years.
Under Sandeep’s captaincy, India went on to win the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and even qualified for the 2012 Olympics.
Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma also stars Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.
Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Singh said, "I am proud that he is my friend. His life journey is so inspiring. He is real life hero . I am waiting to watch his biopic #soorma. My best wishes and lots of love my dear brother Sandeep Singh @flickersingh"
"It was pleasant surprise to watch #soorma such an emotional n inspiring film on super hockey player Sandeep singh who fought with his destiny n God to achieve his goal with super performances n story Congratulations Entire team for this lovely film 👍," Subhash Ghai said via Twitter.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sandeep Singh said, “I was sitting with an Indian hockey player and the TTE of Indian Railways. Suddenly we hear a sound similar to a bomb blast and the next moment I feel as if a hot iron rod was inserted into my back. With blackness surrounding my eyes, I hear a voice saying ‘Merse goli chal gayi hai’ (I have mistakenly fired a gunshot). After a while, my body gradually starts getting numb and I cannot move my legs. The train is made to stop at the Kurukshetra railway station and I was carried on a stretcher which is used to remove dead bodies from the railway track. This is when I told myself, ‘I don’t want to die’”.
“Sandeep paaji is a Soorma in the true sense. The story of his life and his comeback is the one which I haven’t ever heard or read anywhere. He is a living legend,” Diljit Dosanjh told indianexpress.com.
Karan Johar tweeted, "The performances of #Soorma are supreme! @diljitdosanjh is absolutely brilliant as #sandeepsingh ! What an incredible actor!!! @Imangadbedi is superb!!!! Solid, soulful and full of heart ! He delivers his best yet! @tapseepannu is always a pleasure to watch!"
Divya Dutta shared on Twitter: "#soorma is an amazingly inspiring film!! Taut script, nuanced.. emotional as well as breezy.. this one is a must watch!!! Congrats @SnehaRajani @shaadesh @IChitrangda !! It is beautiful... and @diljitdosanjh you are so so endearing.@Imangadbedi @tapseepannu , so sincere!"
Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter: "A real story portrayed beautifully on reel. @flickersingh's determination to play for India is truly commendable, enjoyed watching #Soorma a lot. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew. @imangadbedi @diljitdosanjh @taapsee"
Shabana Azmi posted on Twitter: "What a heartwarming film #Soorma is. @shaadesh tells the beautiful story with warmth and sensitivity @DiljitDosanjh is heartbreakingly sincere @Imangadbedi endearing.Ably supported by @taapsee and @satishkaushik2 @flickersingh @sneharajani you have a winner. Go watch it"