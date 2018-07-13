Soorma movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Celebs laud Diljit Dosanjh starrer

Soorma movie review and release live updates: Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma stars Diljit Dosanjh, Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Soorma movie review and release live updates: Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma stars Diljit Dosanjh, Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Soorma movie review and release live updates: Bollywood loves biopics. After Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, a biopic on controversial Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, we are getting Soorma, a film on legendary Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. Sandeep, played by Diljit Dosanjh in Soorma, was hit by a stray bullet while travelling in Shatabdi Express and was paralysed. However, he made a comeback to the Indian Hockey team after two years.

Under Sandeep’s captaincy, India went on to win the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and even qualified for the 2012 Olympics.

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma also stars Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.