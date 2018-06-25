Soorma Anthem: Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh will inspire you to push your boundaries

Penned by Gulzar, the Soorma Anthem is voiced by none other than Shakar Mahadevan. Penned by Gulzar, the Soorma Anthem is voiced by none other than Shakar Mahadevan.

The latest track of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma is finally out. The electrifying number by the phenomenal trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is certainly the perfect song to kickstart your day. The inspiring lyrics by Gulzar make the song even more motivating.

Talking about Soorma Anthem, Shankar Mahadevan said, “The brief was to create a song that showcases the trials and tribulations of Sandeep Singh and yet make it about how he stood tall despite it. The song is just that. I am sure it will become an anthem for every fighter out there”.

Soorma Anthem perfectly sums up the miraculous comeback journey of hockey player Sandeep Singh who was left paralysed by an accidental bullet shot in 2006.

Helmed by Shaad Ali, Soorma also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in significant roles. The film portrays the roller-coaster story of Sandeep popularly known as Flicker Singh.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is set to arrive in theatres on July 13.

