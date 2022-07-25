Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara on Akshay Kumar stepping into Suriya’s shoes for Hindi remake: ‘They’re very different actors’

Tamil film Soorarai Pottru swept the 68th National Film Awards, winning the trophy for Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Suriya), Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali), Best Screenplay (Sudha Kongara and Shalini Usha Nair) and Best Background Score (GV Prakash). Director Sudha Kongara is now busy with the Hindi remake, which will see Akshay Kumar taking on Suriya’s role.

Talking about the remake, Sudha told Times Of India that as they had received some criticism for the original script, she had made certain changes to the remake. She added that the Hindi version would be ‘very different’ in terms of the situation and the actors. She also explained that Suriya and Akshay Kumar are “very different actors”. “Apart from that one show we had, I don’t think Akshay sir watched the film again,” she said, adding that he brings his own interpretation to the character. Sudha further mentioned that as the actors are so different, they change the tonality of the film and that works ‘brilliantly’ for her.

After the announcement of the National Film Awards, Akshay Kumar congratulated the team of Soorarai Pottru. He tweeted, “Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film (sic).”

Soorarai Pottru revolves around a man who wishes to launch his own airline service, and the ensuing obstacles that he faces in order to fulfill his dream.