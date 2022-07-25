scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara on Akshay Kumar stepping into Suriya’s shoes for Hindi remake: ‘They’re very different actors’

Director Sudha Kongara, who is helming the Hindi remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, says that Akshay Kumar will bring a new interpretation to the character, played originally by National Award-winning actor Suriya.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 9:21:56 am
Akshay Kumar to step into Suriya's shoes for Soorarai Pottru. (Photo: Twitter/ Suriya)

Tamil film Soorarai Pottru swept the 68th National Film Awards, winning the trophy for Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Suriya), Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali), Best Screenplay (Sudha Kongara and Shalini Usha Nair) and Best Background Score (GV Prakash). Director Sudha Kongara is now busy with the Hindi remake, which will see Akshay Kumar taking on Suriya’s role.

Talking about the remake, Sudha told Times Of India that as they had received some criticism for the original script, she had made certain changes to the remake. She added that the Hindi version would be ‘very different’ in terms of the situation and the actors. She also explained that Suriya and Akshay Kumar are “very different actors”. “Apart from that one show we had, I don’t think Akshay sir watched the film again,” she said, adding that he brings his own interpretation to the character. Sudha further mentioned that as the actors are so different, they change the tonality of the film and that works ‘brilliantly’ for her.

Also Read |The best and worst Tamil movies of 2022 so far: Vikram, Beast, Don, Valimai

After the announcement of the National Film Awards, Akshay Kumar congratulated the team of Soorarai Pottru. He tweeted, “Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film (sic).”

Soorarai Pottru revolves around a man who wishes to launch his own airline service, and the ensuing obstacles that he faces in order to fulfill his dream.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Explained: Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their int...Premium
Explained: Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their int...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Adhir for talks to break House gridlock, says Speaker must call meet

Adhir for talks to break House gridlock, says Speaker must call meet

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic
Opinion

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Lulu Namaz Row

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rajinikanth, Mouni Roy, Arjun Kapoor: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement