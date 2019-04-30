Toggle Menu
Sooraj Pancholi starrer Satellite Shankar to now release on September 6https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/sooraj-pancholi-starrer-satellite-shankar-to-now-release-on-september-6-5703518/

Sooraj Pancholi starrer Satellite Shankar to now release on September 6

Satellite Shankar, directed by Irfan Kamal, was earlier scheduled to release on July 5 this year but now has been moved to September 6, the makers said in a statement.

sooraj pancholi
Sooraj Pancholi on the sets of Satellite Shankar (Source: Instagram/soorajpancholi).

Actor Sooraj Pancholi’s next Satellite Shankar has been delayed by two months.

The film, directed by Irfan Kamal, was earlier scheduled to release on July 5 this year but now has been moved to September 6, the makers said in a statement.

Sooraj, the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and actress Zarina Wahab, had in Janaury shared a poster of the film, where a beige coloured bag covered with badges can be seen.

South actor Megha Akash is making Bollywood debut with the film. Satellite Shankar will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar apt for Bala: Director Amar Kaushik
2 Kept India-Pakistan angle in Sarfarosh a secret: Director John Matthew Matthan
3 Anurag Basu's next to release in January 2020