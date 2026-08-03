‘Fought 14 years to prove innocence’: Sooraj Pancholi slams media trial in Jiah Khan case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi shared a strong statement on Instagram, asking how certain reports continue to say that questions related to Jiah Khan suicide case continue to be ‘unanswered’ when the court gave its judgement in 2023. He shared a photo saying, “Unanswered? A 14-Year court trial says otherwise,” the actor urged everyone to go through the judgement before making any conjectures. He was acquitted in the Jiah Khan case in 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Sooraj Pancholi wrote, “To ALL the Media pages out there! Please explain what you believe remains “unanswered,” and kindly make sure your facts are accurate. I went through a 14-year court trial. The case was decided based on facts, evidence, and the law. I was acquitted, and there are no “unanswered questions” from the legal proceedings. All the court records and trial proceedings are publicly available for anyone who genuinely wants to understand the facts before forming an opinion.”

Also Read: Sooraj Pancholi says Jiah Khan was under immense pressure: ‘My love for her wasn’t enough, she needed her family’s love’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sooraj P (@soorajpancholi)

“I was only 20 years old when this unfortunate incident happened. I had known her for barely four months, and I had no idea what she may have been going through internally. At that age, I was too young to understand that someone could be carrying so much. What followed changed my life forever. I spent the next 14 years fighting to prove my innocence. Those were the years when I should have been building my life. Instead, I lived under the weight of a trial that consumed my twenties and a large part of my thirties. Only I know what I carried in my mind and in my heart every single day,” Sooraj Pancholi added in his note.

“The court of law was the only place where I could prove my innocence. I put my faith in the judicial process, and after 14 years, I was acquitted. If, even after that, people still choose to judge me and hold me guilty, I honestly don’t know what more I can do. Just because I have chosen to remain silent all these years doesn’t give anyone the right to write whatever they want. Out of respect, I have never spoken publicly about the personal traumas she shared with me or the struggles she faced in her life. I chose to protect her privacy despite everything I have been through. I only ask for the same fairness and respect in return.”

“For many of you, this may just be another story or another headline. For me, it has been my entire life. Every careless headline, every misleading video, and every false narrative reopens a chapter I have spent years trying to survive. All I ask is that you approach this with honesty, responsibility, sensitivity, and professionalism. If you are going to tell my story, please tell the whole story,” Sooraj concluded.

Sooraj Pancholi-Jiah Khan case

Back in 2013, actress Jiah Khan died by suicide, and her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was arrested on the basis of a six-page letter supposedly written by Jiah. Sooraj was taken into custody on charges of abetment to suicide. He was acquitted in 2023, and he maintained that he was falsely accused.

Back in 2023, talking about his trial, Sooraj had told Bombay Times, “No matter what you have in life, peace is what you need the most, beyond fame, money and success. I have not been at peace for the past 10 years. Every night before I slept, I thought about this. As I woke up, I thought about it.” Talking about Jiah, Sooraj had said, “She was the only earning member, and she wasn’t getting the kind of work that would help her in doing so. She was a wonderful person, but my love for her wasn’t enough. She needed familial love.”

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In 2025, Sooraj had spoken to SCREEN about this. “There was a time when my family and I couldn’t even make eye contact and speak to each other. Each one of us was going through a lot of pain,” he said. Sooraj had also lauded Salman Khan for his unconditional support and said, “He did so much for me when I had no scope of any happiness. He came there as a messiah and helped me. He was there for me unconditionally.”

In another interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor had said, “All the fingers were pointing towards me during the trial, and when you know you have not done anything wrong, it’s very difficult for you to explain. I could have taken a discharge and gotten acquitted years ago, but I told my lawyer, ‘If I get free right now, people would think it happened due to… because I have a golden spoon in my mouth. Maybe that’s why I’m acquitted.’ That’s why I told my dad, I wanted to go through the trial. I don’t know how long it will take, but in the trial all the questions will be answered in court… people will get to know who did the right and the wrong. I went through a 12-year court procedure, and I won my trial on my merit.”

On the work front, Sooraj was last seen in Kesari Veer.

Disclaimer: This article discusses legal proceedings, personal trauma, and references past sensitive incidents that are presented for informational and reporting purposes. The statements and personal narratives included reflect the individual’s perspective and have not been independently verified. Readers experiencing distress or seeking support regarding mental health or emotional well-being are encouraged to reach out to a qualified professional.