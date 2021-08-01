Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan case: ‘I don’t know how I survived these 8 years’

In Jiah Khan's case, Sooraj Pancholi is facing trial under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) under the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: Sooraj Pancholi/Instagram)

Actor Sooraj Pancholi is “a little satisfied” after the Jiah Khan case moved to a special CBI court. The sessions court, which was conducting trial against Khan’s boyfriend and actor Sooraj Pancholi on charges of alleged abetment, said that the trial should be transferred to a special CBI court.

“In the present matter, investigation is carried out by CBI/SCB (which) filed a supplementary chargesheet. The special courts are established for trial of cases exclusively investigated by CBI and a special judge is appointed to deal with said cases. I do not have the power to deal with cases filed by the CBI. Therefore, in my view it is necessary to transfer the present case to CBI court,” the sessions court judge said in the order earlier this week. The trial in the case began in March 2019.

Recently, the Hero actor said the case “should have been in the special CBI Court from the beginning.”

“I am a little satisfied with this because my case should have been in the special CBI Court from the beginning. Now that the matter is in the CBI Court, I am hopeful that we will see closure to this. If the court finds me guilty, I should be penalised, but if it doesn’t, I deserve to be set free from these charges,” he told Bombay Times.

Sooraj said that people and industry’s perception of him was “ruined years ago.”

“I don’t know how I survived the last eight years; my family’s support has seen me through it all. I have tried forgetting the experiences I have had through these years. My aim is to look ahead and move forward. My family is hopeful that the CBI Court will at least be expeditious with the case,” he concluded.

Jiah was found dead at her Juhu home by her mother Rabia on June 3, 2013. Pancholi was arrested on June 10, 2013 and granted bail in July. He is facing trial under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) under the Indian Penal Code.