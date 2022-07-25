Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta gets release date

July 25, 2022 12:29:07 pm
Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai now has a release date. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali and Danny Denzongpa, will release on November 11, 2022.
A post on Rajshri Productions’ Twitter handle read, “The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen.”
— Rajshri (@rajshri) July 25, 2022
Billed as a story of four friends, Uunchai went into production last October in Nepal. In April this year, Anupam Kher announced the wrap of the movie. He wrote, “It’s a WRAP. THANK YOU #SoorajBarjatya for your love, warmth, brilliance and compassion during the shooting of #Uunchai! This little jump action we all did was Soorajji’s signature step when we did a good shot. “We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai. This little skip is our little way of saying we love you.”
Uunchai marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to direction after his 2015 drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
