scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta gets release date

Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali and Danny Denzongpa.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 12:29:07 pm
uunchaiAmitabh Bachchan will share screen with Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher in Uunchai. (Photo: Boman/Instagram)

Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai now has a release date. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali and Danny Denzongpa, will release on November 11, 2022.

Also Read |Boman Irani shares photo with Uunchai co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher; fans say ‘Legends’

A post on Rajshri Productions’ Twitter handle read, “The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen.”

Billed as a story of four friends, Uunchai went into production last October in Nepal. In April this year, Anupam Kher announced the wrap of the movie. He wrote, “It’s a WRAP. THANK YOU #SoorajBarjatya for your love, warmth, brilliance and compassion during the shooting of #Uunchai! This little jump action we all did was Soorajji’s signature step when we did a good shot. “We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during #Uunchai. This little skip is our little way of saying we love you.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Uunchai marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to direction after his 2015 drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Minister in ED net

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rajinikanth, Mouni Roy, Arjun Kapoor: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement