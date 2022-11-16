Sooraj Barjatya says youngsters watch his movies only for their nana-nani, recalls how Hum Aapke Hain Koun opened poorly: ‘People walked out after every song’

Sooraj Barjatya is always prepared for a surprise. The filmmaker, whose latest directorial Uunchai is having a steady run at the box office, says he learnt very early on his career that he can never predict how well his film will fare.

Barjatya made his debut in 1989 with Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyar Kiya and followed it up with musicals like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. His hit streak met a bump in 2003 with Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Barjatya said each of his three films in the 90s left him with a valuable lesson, especially the 19994 release Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, which the filmmaker said opened poorly.

“Maine Pyaar Kiya was a surprise box office hit while Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! didn’t take off well. We had huge expectations, but the film took off only after four days. Hum Saath-Saath Hain was a classic example of full expectation, but we did only 60 percent of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! so it became (a case of) targeted audience. I relaised no film is in your hands, public surprises you every time,” Barjatya said.

The filmmaker recalled the premiere night of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and how viewers were walking out after every song. Barjatya said he could not understand why the film failed to impress the early audience and naturally went into a panic mode.

“I learnt it very early with Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! because I thought I had made the greatest film, but when we had the premiere people were not liking it! I clearly remember the audience walking out with every song! I thought I had made a good but then I started wondering, ‘Ye kya hogaya’ (what has happened).

“I remember someone, a young person, telling me, ‘This happens with everyone, this happened with Raj Kapoor ji also, so now you make your next soon.’ It was only after four-five days when the families started coming.”

The filmmaker said, barring Maine Pyaar Kiya, youngsters have mostly shied away from his films. All the times they have stepped out to watch his films, they have done so to accompany their grandparents.

“Youngsters didn’t like the film initially, later they started taking their grandparents to theatres. Even today–except for Maine Pyaar Kiya–youngsters won’t come for my movies! They come only with the intention that this I will show my nani, nanaji.

“But Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! taught me that I just have to make movies and present them. You never know what is going to happen on that Friday and you cannot blame the public that they don’t know cinema. They know everything,” he added.