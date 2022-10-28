scorecardresearch
Sooraj Barjatya says Shahid Kapoor had no understanding about arranged marriages during Vivah, got upset on wearing a pagdi: ‘Fir apni shaadi mein…’

Sooraj Barjatya recalled how Shahid Kapoor was very resistant to many customs followed in an arranged marriage while shooting for Vivah. Ironically, he followed the same customs when he married Mira Rajput in real life.

shahid kapoor vivahAmrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor in a still from Vivah.

It might be the norm for the masses but it certainly surprised many when actor Shahid Kapoor decided to tie the knot via an arranged marriage in 2015. The actor married Mira Rajput, and has spoken at length about how the process took place. Director Sooraj Barjatya, in a recent interview, recalled how Shahid ‘understood nothing’ about arranged marriages while shooting for Vivah but later followed the same path for his wedding.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, the Uunchai director was asked about his working experience with Shahid and he shared that he still teases the Jersey actor for his time on Vivah. “I always tease him because in Vivah, he understood nothing about arranged marriage. Matlab mujhe abhi bhi yaad hai ek scene hai jiske andar he was to come to meet the girl. Maine kuch aur kapde bole the, voh coat, jeans mein aa gaya (I still remember this scene where he was supposed to come meet the girl. I had decided for some other clothes but he came dressed in a coat and jeans).”

He continued, “So I said, Shahid where are the clothes that you are supposed to wear, you are seeing a girl. He said I like to go casual. I said, casual theek hai par kuch toh tayyar hote hain. He said, nahi Sooraj main apni shaadi mein aise hi jaunga. I said, chalo theek hai (I said casual is fine but you should dress up a bit. He said, no Sooraj this is how I’ll go for my own wedding. I said fine).”

Sooraj recalled that Shahid was very resistant towards wearing a pagdi in the wedding scene and even got upset with him at one point. He smiled and recalled, “Fir shadi ho rahi hai uski climax mein he said main pagdi kyu pehnu? Maine kaha pehnni padegi. Aise rooth gaya. Fir apni shaadi mein sab kia usne (Then in the climax for his wedding scene, he asked why should I wear a pagdi? I said you will have to then he got upset. He then did everything at his own wedding).”

The 2006 film Vivah also starred Amrita Rao, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Samir Soni and Seema Biswas.

