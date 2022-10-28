scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Sooraj Barjatya recalls disappointing first impression of Salman Khan: ‘Ye kaisa hero, height bhi chhoti thi’

Director Sooraj Barjatya spoke about his first impression of Salman Khan, and how their first meeting for the lead role in Maine Pyar Kiya progressed.

salman khan maine pyar kiyaSalman Khan and Bhagyashree in a still from Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Director Sooraj Barjatya spoke about the underwhelming first impression that he had of Salman Khan, when he was looking to cast a newcomer for the film Maine Pyar Kiya. The romantic musical would go on to become the biggest hit of 1989, and launched Salman to instant stardom. It was also the beginning of Sooraj Barjatya’s career as a filmmaker. They would go on to work together in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

He said in an interview with Pinkvilla that prior to making Maine Pyar Kiya, he had no experience in writing or direction, but his father threw him in the deep end. He told him to make a film inspired by the youthful energy of Hollywood hits Grease and Saturday Night Fever, yet retaining the structure of Bollywood hit Mughal-e-Azam. According to the filmmaker, Maine Pyar Kiya was ‘the costliest film ever made’ at the time.

Also read |Salman Khan was jobless after Maine Pyar Kiya, said Bhagyashree ran away with all the credit: ‘I had no work for 4-5 months’

They wanted lead actors who had no prior baggage and an image to live up to. “It was pure luck, Salman walked in…” he said. “First, we thought why would Salim Khan’s son would want to work with us, so I sent a message, and he came. And when he came, he wasn’t looking at all like… Bohot chhote se, bahar reception pe baithe (He was small, sitting at the reception)… I said, yeh kya hero aise (What kind of hero is this)… He gave me his photographs, and the photos were magical. And he came with the apprehension that ‘main toh mana kar dunga, mujhe dhoti wohti pehna denge (They’ll make me wear rustic outfits)’.”

The filmmaker said that before Maine Pyar Kiya, Rajshri Productions had delivered hits such as Geet Gaata Chal, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, and Nadiya Ke Paar, in which the heroes, played by Sachin Pilgaonkar, wore rustic clothes. “Tab tak humare koi hero ne jeans nahi pehni thi (No hero of ours had even worn a pair of jeans until then),” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation targetPremium
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation target

He continued, “Toh main suna raha hoon with apprehension, ke yeh bohot chhota sa… Height bhi chhoti thi unki (I was narrating the story to him apprehensively, thinking that he is such a short guy), and he’s thinking that he wants to turn it down.” But Salman was sold as the narration continued, and when it was over, he told the director to not cast anyone else in the role.

Also read |Sooraj Barjatya reveals Salman Khan wanted to do Uunchai but the filmmaker turned him down: ‘I said no’

Salman is now one of the biggest Bollywood stars in the country. After a series of romantic roles in the 1990s, he transitioned to more action-oriented movies in the 2010s. He will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Tiger 3. Sooraj Barjatya is gearing up for the release of Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 11:31:40 am
Next Story

From ghee to sour foods and cooked meat: This is how you should store foods, as per Ayurveda

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhai Dooj special: Salman Khan’s shirtless picture to Kartik Aaryan’s photo with his sister
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement