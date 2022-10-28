Sooraj Barjatya recalls disappointing first impression of Salman Khan: ‘Ye kaisa hero, height bhi chhoti thi’

Director Sooraj Barjatya spoke about the underwhelming first impression that he had of Salman Khan, when he was looking to cast a newcomer for the film Maine Pyar Kiya. The romantic musical would go on to become the biggest hit of 1989, and launched Salman to instant stardom. It was also the beginning of Sooraj Barjatya’s career as a filmmaker. They would go on to work together in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

He said in an interview with Pinkvilla that prior to making Maine Pyar Kiya, he had no experience in writing or direction, but his father threw him in the deep end. He told him to make a film inspired by the youthful energy of Hollywood hits Grease and Saturday Night Fever, yet retaining the structure of Bollywood hit Mughal-e-Azam. According to the filmmaker, Maine Pyar Kiya was ‘the costliest film ever made’ at the time.

They wanted lead actors who had no prior baggage and an image to live up to. “It was pure luck, Salman walked in…” he said. “First, we thought why would Salim Khan’s son would want to work with us, so I sent a message, and he came. And when he came, he wasn’t looking at all like… Bohot chhote se, bahar reception pe baithe (He was small, sitting at the reception)… I said, yeh kya hero aise (What kind of hero is this)… He gave me his photographs, and the photos were magical. And he came with the apprehension that ‘main toh mana kar dunga, mujhe dhoti wohti pehna denge (They’ll make me wear rustic outfits)’.”

The filmmaker said that before Maine Pyar Kiya, Rajshri Productions had delivered hits such as Geet Gaata Chal, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, and Nadiya Ke Paar, in which the heroes, played by Sachin Pilgaonkar, wore rustic clothes. “Tab tak humare koi hero ne jeans nahi pehni thi (No hero of ours had even worn a pair of jeans until then),” he said.

He continued, “Toh main suna raha hoon with apprehension, ke yeh bohot chhota sa… Height bhi chhoti thi unki (I was narrating the story to him apprehensively, thinking that he is such a short guy), and he’s thinking that he wants to turn it down.” But Salman was sold as the narration continued, and when it was over, he told the director to not cast anyone else in the role.

Salman is now one of the biggest Bollywood stars in the country. After a series of romantic roles in the 1990s, he transitioned to more action-oriented movies in the 2010s. He will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Tiger 3. Sooraj Barjatya is gearing up for the release of Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra.