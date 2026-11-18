Director Sooraj Barjatya is all set to bring the 61st film under the Rajshri Entertainment banner with Yeh Prem Mol Liya. On Wednesday, the film’s cast, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher, and others were present at the film’s trailer launch event in Mumbai. Here, Sooraj Barjatya spoke about how Yeh Prem Mol Liya will try to reach up to the benchmark that Dhurandhar has created.
Sooraj Barjatya calls Dhurandhar ‘wonderful’
While Sooraj Barjatya insisted that box office success never mattered to him, he also shared that he wants the film to resonate with the audience. He spoke about his film, in comparison to the benchmark created by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, as these two films are poles apart. “Every film has its place. Dhurandhar is good in its way. It’s a wonderful film. But the audience also need a film like this, alongside Dhurandhar,” he said.
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Talking about the box office race, he said, “I have always been taught not to get bothered by a film’s collection. And to make an entertaining film because people spend their Diwali bonus on it.” He added, “Young filmmakers have taught me to have confidence in this profession. If one film doesn’t work, the other will. It is the story that works and not the maker. As a young filmmaker, I looked at making a number 1 film, but at 61, I don’t have that fear. I am more free today. I would like the film to resonate well. I would want the audiences to come to theatres and see the film with family.”
‘Ladies’ priorities need to be respected’
Talking about his latest directorial, Sooraj Barjatya added, “With this film, I took the opportunity to say so many things which we say, but we don’t realise, and they make so much sense in society. This film aims to convey that ladies’ priorities need to be respected, whoever she may be.”
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film’s extended cast includes Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, and others. The film releases in theatres on November 27.