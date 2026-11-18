Director Sooraj Barjatya is all set to bring the 61st film under the Rajshri Entertainment banner with Yeh Prem Mol Liya. On Wednesday, the film’s cast, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher, and others were present at the film’s trailer launch event in Mumbai. Here, Sooraj Barjatya spoke about how Yeh Prem Mol Liya will try to reach up to the benchmark that Dhurandhar has created.

Sooraj Barjatya calls Dhurandhar ‘wonderful’

While Sooraj Barjatya insisted that box office success never mattered to him, he also shared that he wants the film to resonate with the audience. He spoke about his film, in comparison to the benchmark created by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, as these two films are poles apart. “Every film has its place. Dhurandhar is good in its way. It’s a wonderful film. But the audience also need a film like this, alongside Dhurandhar,” he said.