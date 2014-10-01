Sooraj Barjatya all praise for Sonam Kapoor

Sonam will be seen wearing ethnic clothes like beautiful ghagra cholis, saris, kurtis and churidars. Sonam will be seen wearing ethnic clothes like beautiful ghagra cholis, saris, kurtis and churidars.

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who was recently crowned the country’s first official Disney actress, will soon be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, a signature love story from the house of Rajshri featuring superstar Salman Khan.

Talking about what makes Sonam,the quintessential Barjatya heroine Sooraj Barjatya said, “Sonam Kapoor has the greatest hunger to do well and that is one of her finest qualities.She is a proper Indian actress and has a quality of sheer poetry which makes her perfect for my films.Its been wonderful working with her and I really don’t feel I’m working with her for the very first time”.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo will have Sonam Kapoor in the role of a graceful modern day princess.

Sonam will be seen wearing ethnic clothes like beautiful ghagra cholis, saris, kurtis and churidars.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo has Salman Khan in a double role and also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher and Swara Bhaskar. The second schedule of the film is complete and the unit will resume shooting in the first week of October at ND Studios in Karjat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App