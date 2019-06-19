Sony Pictures International collaborates with four Indian directors

Sony Pictures International Productions on Wednesday announced projects with Indian filmmakers Umesh Shukla, Sabbir Khan, Sajid Samji and Sashi Kiran Tikka.

According to a press release, the line-up slated for next year includes films across genres from an action entertainer to a biopic thriller.

Vivek Krishnani, MD, SPE Films India Private Ltd, said the team is looking forward to working with the directors, who share the same vision as Sony Pictures.

“We seek to become a content-led studio. With Umesh, Sabbir, Sajid and Sashi working on four very different subjects we can’t wait to bring entertaining clutter breaking content to the audiences,” Krishnani said in a statement.

While Umesh Shukla of Oh My God fame will direct a family comedy, Sabbir Khan will make an action entertainer.

Sajid Samji, who has co-directed films with brother Farhad like Housefull 3, will helm a fun caper.

Telugu director Sashi Kiran Tikka will bring the life story of martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on celluloid.

All four projects will hit the floors by 2019 end.