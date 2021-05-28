Sonu Sood’s milkman is unable to handle phone calls he gets every day: ‘Hamare paas itni capacity nahi hai na’

Sonu Sood and his team are working towards setting up oxygen plants across India. (Photo: Instagram/sonu_sood)

Actor Sonu Sood has been actively helping people across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he also knows how to take things with a pinch of salt.

On Friday, Sonu took to Instagram to share a video of his milkman Guddu. The conversation between the two is what makes the clip interesting. According to Guddu, Sonu has given him a separate phone to receive calls from those who wish to reach out to the actor’s foundation for help. Revealing that he has to attend non-stop calls even at odd hours, Guddu’s frustration is evident.

We can also hear the Bollywood actor telling the milkman that even he is ready for help throughout the day. Guddu says, “Sir aapka alag dimag hai. Hamare paas itni capacity nahi hai na. Hum itna jhel nahi paate (Sir, you are smart. I don’t have the capacity to handle so much pressure, like you.)” Sonu tells him not to feel bad as he was doing noble work, while advising him to leave the job of selling milk and take up social service full time.

Sonu Sood, who has started an NGO titled Sood Charity Foundation, has been at the forefront of helping Covid-19 patients amid the pandemic. He also helped thousands of migrant workers reach their home during the lockdown last year.

Sonu and his team are also working towards setting up oxygen plants across India.