Sonu Sood’s endorsement fees for promoting a hospital chain is 50 liver transplants

Actor Sonu Sood has been hailed as a superb Samaritan, thanks to his efforts in providing relief to people across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with The Man magazine, Sonu explained how he gets people from different walks of life to aid him in his commendable humanitarian efforts.

“I will give you a small example: A gentleman called Wilson from Aster Hospitals connected with me on a recent trip to Dubai and said the group would like to collaborate with me in helping people with their medical needs. So, I said that I’ll promote the hospitals, but give me 50 liver transplants. That is almost Rs 12 crore in value,” said the actor.

Sonu Sood then went on to claim that the transplants are actually taking place, as he stated, “As we speak, there are two transplants happening for people who would never be able to afford these surgeries. That’s the magic of connecting the right dots. People come to you and say how can we help, and we find a way.”

On the work front, Sonu is looking forward to the release of YRF’s period drama Prithiviraj, and the Tamil movie Thamezharasan.