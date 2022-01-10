Sonu Sood wishes sister as she joins Congress party: ‘Can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter’

Actor Sonu Sood’s daughter Malvika Sood on Monday joined the Congress party in Punjab. While the political party welcomed her with open arms, brother Sonu also wished her a flourishing career in politics. In a tweet, he also added that his work as an actor and humanitarian will continue ‘without any political affiliations or distractions’.

“As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika!,” he posted in a tweet, adding, “My own work as an actor & humanitarian continues, without any political affiliations or distractions.”

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi also welcomed Malvika Sood to the Congress party. Sharing a photo with Malvika, Sonu Sood and senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, he wrote, “Welcoming Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Social Worker & Actor, @SonuSood, into the party-fold. I am sure Malvika will serve the people with full honesty and integrity and help spread the message of the Congress party at the grass-root level. #SonuSoodWithCongress.”

The official Twitter page of Congress Punjab also posted, “We welcome Ms Malvika Sood Sachar to Congress family who joined the party today, supported by her brother, actor & social worker @SonuSood, in the presence of CM @CHARANJITCHANNI & PPCC President S. Navjot Singh Sidhu. We wish her all the best in her journey in service of people.”

Interestingly, in August last year, Sonu Sood was announced as the brand ambassador of Aam Aadmi Party’s mentorship programme for school students. As his photo with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went viral, the actor told reporters that “as of now, we have not discussed anything political”.

Under the mentorship programme — Desh ke mentors — the Delhi government will rope in prominent names from various walks of life to guide students coming from underprivileged backgrounds. When asked about the possibility of him joining AAP ahead of Punjab polls, Sood said, “No politics was discussed…As of now we have not discussed anything political. I feel this (desh ke mentors) is a bigger issue.”

The actor added that he “felt blessed that he was getting to work under the leadership of Arvind sir and Manish sir”. The Happy New Year actor also praised the Kejriwal government for its initiatives in the education sector. “What he (Kejriwal) has achieved has to be experienced,” Sood said.