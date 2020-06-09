Sonu Sood respects protocols, says ‘wasn’t stopped from entering the station’

Sonu Sood said that he wasn’t stopped from entering the railway station, contrary to reports. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram) Sonu Sood said that he wasn’t stopped from entering the railway station, contrary to reports. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Just as actor Sonu Sood was trying to get another group of migrants back to their homes, it was reported by PTI that the actor was stopped outside Bandra Terminus in Mumbai and was not allowed to meet the migrants at the railway station. The actor, however, has taken to his social media handles to issue a clarification on the incident.

Sonu tweeted, “Just to set the record straight – I was not stopped from entering the station. I absolutely respect the protocols and have duly followed it. I had requested the state government for the train so that I could send the migrants back home to reunite them with their families.”

He further wrote, “As there were almost two thousand people. I am extremely thankful to the state govt, Hon. CM Uddhav Thackeray ji @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @AslamShaikh_MLA for helping me bring a smile on the faces of all migrants! Jai Hind.”

Just to set the record straight – I was not stopped from entering the station. I absolutely respect the protocols and have duly followed it.

I had requested the state government for the train so that I could send the migrants back home to reunite them with their families. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 9, 2020

It was earlier reported by PTI that the actor was “stopped by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) when he reached the station on Monday night to meet some labourers.”

The report also quoted senior police inspector Shashikant Bhandare saying, “The actor was stopped by the RPF, not by us. He wanted to meet labourers who were going to their native place. We have not received any complaint regarding this till now.”

Until now, Sonu Sood has helped thousands of migrants reaching their home states safely. He recently met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray who appreciated him for his efforts.

