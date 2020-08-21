Sonu Sood warns fake Twitter account user to stop “cheating business”

Sonu Sood also learnt about a fake Gmail id in his name. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Sonu Sood, who has been helping migrant workers return to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, recently came across a fake Twitter account in his name. The actor immediately warned the owner of the account to stop the “cheating business”.

He wrote on Twitter, “You will be arrested soon for cheating innocent people my dear. So stop your cheating business before it’s too late.” The actor also retweeted a tweet which gave information about a fake Gmail id in his name.

On Thursday, Sonu Sood revealed the number of ‘help messages’ he receives daily. The Happy New Year actor also apologised to those people whose messages he misses. “1137 mails. 19000 fb messages. 4812 Insta messages. 6741 twitter messages. Today’s HELP messages. On average, these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message,” the actor shared.

