‘They need our support, not screens’: Sonu Sood calls for ‘Under-16′ social media ban after Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide

A horrific incident in Ghaziabad involving three minor girls has left the entire nation in shock. After the news of three sisters dying by suicide surfaced on the internet, police linked it to their online gaming addiction. As per police officials, the three sisters left an 8-page suicide note that reflected their obsession with online Korean dramas, music and games, and how they were struggling in a large family that was burdened by heavy debt.

The tragedy has once again brought focus on the possible risks of task-based online games and their addiction among children. On Wednesday, actor Sonu Sood expressed grief and concern over the dangers of digital addiction on his social media handles. Taking to his Instagram account, he requested immediate action to protect children in a video message, spreading awareness about excessive screen exposure turning into a public health concern. “Unhe screen nahi, humara saath chahiye (They don’t need screens, they need our support),” he said in the clip, looking visibly concerned over the incident. “Social media can wait. Childhood can’t, the caption of his post read.

He also shared a tweet on his X handle, urging parents to remain emotionally present in their children’s lives, specially those who have access to smartphones and the digital world. Sonu wrote, “Three young girls lost their lives in Ghaziabad today (broken heart emoji). Not to violence. Not to poverty. But to the unseen pressure of online gaming and digital addiction.”

The actor further added, “I’ve raised my voice before, and I’ll say it again. Social media and online gaming must be restricted for children under 16, except for education. Childhood needs guidance, not algorithms. Social media and online gaming must be restricted for children under 16, except for education. Childhood needs guidance, not algorithms. Care, not constant screens. This isn’t about blame. It’s about protection, before it’s too late. Let this not become another headline we forget. It’s time to act.”

Three young girls lost their lives in Ghaziabad today. 💔⁰Not to violence.⁰Not to poverty.⁰But to the unseen pressure of online gaming and digital addiction.

I’ve raised my voice before, and I’ll say it again.⁰Social media and online gaming must be restricted for children… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 4, 2026

Three Ghaziabad sisters die by suicide

According to the police, the sisters were aged 12, 14, and 16, and jumped from a window of their ninth-floor residence in Bharat City, after their phones were taken away and their father told them to not watch online Korean content. The girls had stopped going to school since over two years, spent most of their time on their mobile phones, the police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, Alok Priyadarshi said, “They were under the influence of K-dramas. They had left school and all their time was spent watching Korean dramas on mobile phones. On Tuesday night, after other members of the family went to sleep, the girls locked themselves in their room and jumped to their death.”

Police officials said they found an eight-page suicide note that revealed the sisters had planned their suicide. According to police, the girls claimed in the note that they were beaten by their parents and were told they will be married off.The police said they responded that they didn’t want to marry, because they “loved Koreans.”

The girls allegedly wrote in their suicide note, “Should we live in this world to be beaten by you? No, death would be better… At the very mention of marriage, we get tense. We like and love Koreans, and we can never accept marriage with Indian men.”

Around 10 days ago, their father had deleted their social media accounts with Korean names and confiscated their mobile phones. Their father sold the mobile phones to pay his electricity bill. They wrote in a pocket diary: “Korean was our life, so how dare you make us leave our life?” the girls remarked. “You didn’t know how much we loved them. Now you’ve seen the proof. Now we are convinced that Korean and K-Pop are our life. We didn’t love you and family as much as we loved the Korean actor and the K-Pop group. Korean was our life.”

All-India suicide helplines

Infogram