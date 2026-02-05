‘They need our support, not screens’: Sonu Sood calls for ‘Under-16′ social media ban after Ghaziabad sisters’ suicide

In his latest social media post, actor Sonu Sood reacted to the suicide tragedy of three minor girls in Ghaziabad, expressing concerns over the risks of online gaming addiction.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 04:53 PM IST
Sonu Sood expressed concern over online gaming risks after three minor girls died by suicide in GhaziabadSonu Sood expressed concern over online gaming risks after three minor girls died by suicide in Ghaziabad (Photo: Instagram/Sonu Sood)
Make us preferred source on Google

A horrific incident in Ghaziabad involving three minor girls has left the entire nation in shock. After the news of three sisters dying by suicide surfaced on the internet, police linked it to their online gaming addiction. As per police officials, the three sisters left an 8-page suicide note that reflected their obsession with online Korean dramas, music and games, and how they were struggling in a large family that was burdened by heavy debt.

The tragedy has once again brought focus on the possible risks of task-based online games and their addiction among children.  On Wednesday, actor Sonu Sood expressed grief and concern over the dangers of digital addiction on his social media handles. Taking to his Instagram account, he requested immediate action to protect children in a video message, spreading awareness about excessive screen exposure turning into a public health concern. “Unhe screen nahi, humara saath chahiye (They don’t need screens, they need our support),” he said in the clip, looking visibly concerned over the incident. “Social media can wait. Childhood can’t, the caption of his post read.

ALSO READ | Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie’s birth, shares ‘she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions’: ‘Priyanka Chopra was so inspiring to me’

He also shared a tweet on his X handle, urging parents to remain emotionally present in their children’s lives, specially those who have access to smartphones and the digital world. Sonu wrote, “Three young girls lost their lives in Ghaziabad today (broken heart emoji). Not to violence. Not to poverty. But to the unseen pressure of online gaming and digital addiction.”

The actor further added, “I’ve raised my voice before, and I’ll say it again. Social media and online gaming must be restricted for children under 16, except for education. Childhood needs guidance, not algorithms. Social media and online gaming must be restricted for children under 16, except for education. Childhood needs guidance, not algorithms. Care, not constant screens. This isn’t about blame. It’s about protection, before it’s too late. Let this not become another headline we forget. It’s time to act.”

Three Ghaziabad sisters die by suicide

According to the police, the sisters were aged 12, 14, and 16, and jumped from a window of their ninth-floor residence in Bharat City, after their phones were taken away and their father told them to not watch online Korean content. The girls had stopped going to school since over two years, spent most of their time on their mobile phones, the police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, Alok Priyadarshi said, “They were under the influence of K-dramas. They had left school and all their time was spent watching Korean dramas on mobile phones. On Tuesday night, after other members of the family went to sleep, the girls locked themselves in their room and jumped to their death.”

Police officials said they found an eight-page suicide note that revealed the sisters had planned their suicide. According to police, the girls claimed in the note that they were beaten by their parents and were told they will be married off.The police said they responded that they didn’t want to marry, because they “loved Koreans.”

Story continues below this ad

The girls allegedly wrote in their suicide note, “Should we live in this world to be beaten by you? No, death would be better… At the very mention of marriage, we get tense. We like and love Koreans, and we can never accept marriage with Indian men.”

Around 10 days ago, their father had deleted their social media accounts with Korean names and confiscated their mobile phones. Their father sold the mobile phones to pay his electricity bill. They wrote in a pocket diary: “Korean was our life, so how dare you make us leave our life?” the girls remarked. “You didn’t know how much we loved them. Now you’ve seen the proof. Now we are convinced that Korean and K-Pop are our life. We didn’t love you and family as much as we loved the Korean actor and the K-Pop group. Korean was our life.”

!function(e,n,i,s){var d=”InfogramEmbeds”;var o=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];if(window[d]&&window[d].initialized)window[d].process&&window[d].process();else if(!e.getElementById(i)){var r=e.createElement(n);r.async=1,r.id=i,r.src=s,o.parentNode.insertBefore(r,o)}}(document,”script”,”infogram-async”,”https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js&#8221;);

All-India suicide helplines
Infogram

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Suniel shetty
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
Priyanka Chopra
'Govinda's house was mortgaged, but he paid off debt', says actor’s manager
Govinda's manager breaks silence on multiple rumours about the actor.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Piyush Goyal
India expects US tariffs to drop to 18% in a week
For drivers, by drivers: Launching today, how Bharat Taxi app hopes to be a game-changer in ride-hailing market
What is Bharat Taxi? The govt-backed cab app challenging Uber and Rapido
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
Noida jucie stall
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Ishita Dutta
Ishita Dutta reveals how she lost 15 kg in less than 2 months postpartum, says 'no magic, no shortcut': 'Only option was to go through the pain'
Philips Air Purifier
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Philips Air Purifier
Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X
The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. (Image: Canon)
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Ishita Dutta reveals how she lost 15 kg in less than 2 months postpartum, says 'no magic, no shortcut': 'Only option was to go through the pain'
Ishita Dutta
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement