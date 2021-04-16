Sonu Sood feels ‘helpless’ as he struggles to arrange hospital beds and medicines for Covid-19 patients

Actor Sonu Sood on Friday expressed his helplessness over being unable to arrange hospital beds and medicines for Covid-19 patients from all across India. Taking to Twitter, Sonu urged people to come forward and help the needy.

Sonu tweeted, “Since morning I haven’t kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide to many of them, I feel so helpless. The situation is scary, pls stay at home ,wear mask and prevent yourself from infection.”

All said and done, I am still on it, I am sure together we can save many more lives.

He further wrote, “All said and done, I am still on it, I am sure together we can save many more lives. It’s time not to blame anyone but to come forward for a needy who needs your help. Try to provide medical needs to the ones who don’t have an access. LETS SAVE LIVES TOGETHER. Always there for u.”

Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of helping people ever since the outbreak of coronavirus last year. From arranging transport for stranded migrant workers to reach their hometowns to helping patients who suffer from serious diseases, Sonu has been hailed for his humanitarian work.

The actor was recently announced as the brand ambassador of the Punjab government for its Covid vaccination programme. Even private airline SpiceJet honoured him by dedicating an aircraft livery for a Boeing 737, making him the first Indian actor to make it to the livery of a domestic airline.

While speaking with indianexpress.com recently, Sonu Sood said, “I have been fortunate to come in touch with so many people. We exchanged stories and I’ve realised the force that lies within all of us. These experiences have changed me for good and have made me more compassionate than ever. This is a journey that I am going to treasure for a lifetime.”