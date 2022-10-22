scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Sonu Sood to turn writer for film on digital scams, will don never-before-seen avatar for the film

Inspired by real-life incidents, Fateh will feature high-octane action sequences and Sonu Sood in a never-before-seen avatar.

sonu sood writerSonu Sood's Fateh is scheduled to go on the floors in December. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Actor Sonu Sood says he is set to make his writing debut with his upcoming feature film Fateh.

The action-thriller is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director on films such as Bajirao Mastani and Shamshera.

Inspired by real-life incidents, Fateh will feature high-octane action sequences and Sood in a never-before-seen avatar.

Also read |Sonu Sood on doing more south Indian films: ‘Saves me from doing bad Hindi films’

The actor said the film talks about an important issue of digital scams and he has been working on the script for the past one-and-half years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs

“We have been working on it for one-and-half years. Personally, I have worked a lot on script and screenplay, I have done that in quite a few films. But I will take the credit for this for the first time,” the 49-year-old actor told PTI on the sidelines of a brand association event.

Sood said he has been consulting with ethical hackers for Fateh as he wants to present an authentic story.

“It is very special. I want to make sure it is 100 per cent right. We had the best of ethical hackers who are working with us to give a detailed account of it,” he added.

Advertisement
Also read |Prince, Sardar Box office collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan, Karthi’s films face tough competition against Ponniyin Selvan I

The movie is backed by Zee Studios and Sood’s banner Shakti Sagar Productions.

The actor also said Fateh is scheduled to go on the floors in December and will be released by July-August 2023.

Post Fateh, Sood will begin work on another movie — Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas of Shool fame.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 03:24:48 pm
Next Story

As BJP sees rebels, Cong looks for leaders, the X-factor may be Himachal’s thin victory margins

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement