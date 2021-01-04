scorecardresearch
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Sonu Sood to star in a film titled Kisaan

Sonu Sood-starrer Kisaan will be directed by E Niwas and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 4, 2021 1:28:56 pm
Sonu Sood in KisaanSonu Sood will also be seen in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Actor Sonu Sood will be next seen in a Bollywood film titled Kisaan. The movie will be directed by Shool fame E Niwas.

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who will produce Kisaan, took to Twitter to announce the project. Calling farmers the pride of our country, he wrote, “Announcing my next Production #Kisaan. @SonuSood in lead. Directed by ENiwas @Eniwas. Produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa.”

After the film was announced, Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first actors to wish good luck to the team. Big B tweeted, “All good wishes to film #Kisaan, directed by #ENiwas and acted by @SonuSood,” to which Sood replied, “Thank you so much sir.”

Earlier, Sonu Sood admitted that filmmakers have started to approach him with lead roles in their films due to his philanthropic work during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

On the work front, Sood also has Alludu Adhurs, Prithviraj Thamilarasan and Acharya in his kitty.

