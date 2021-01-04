Sonu Sood to star in a film titled Kisaan

Actor Sonu Sood will be next seen in a Bollywood film titled Kisaan. The movie will be directed by Shool fame E Niwas.
Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who will produce Kisaan, took to Twitter to announce the project. Calling farmers the pride of our country, he wrote, “Announcing my next Production #Kisaan. @SonuSood in lead. Directed by ENiwas @Eniwas. Produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa.”
IT’S OFFICIAL… SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN… #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan… Directed by E Niwas… Raaj Shaandilyaa – who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl – will produce the film… Balance cast will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/5MTpWHHKNb
After the film was announced, Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first actors to wish good luck to the team. Big B tweeted, “All good wishes to film #Kisaan, directed by #ENiwas and acted by @SonuSood,” to which Sood replied, “Thank you so much sir.”
Thank you so much sir 🙏 https://t.co/SpuHZePfBp
Earlier, Sonu Sood admitted that filmmakers have started to approach him with lead roles in their films due to his philanthropic work during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
On the work front, Sood also has Alludu Adhurs, Prithviraj Thamilarasan and Acharya in his kitty.
