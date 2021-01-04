Sonu Sood to star in a film titled Kisaan

Sonu Sood will also be seen in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Actor Sonu Sood will be next seen in a Bollywood film titled Kisaan. The movie will be directed by Shool fame E Niwas.

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who will produce Kisaan, took to Twitter to announce the project. Calling farmers the pride of our country, he wrote, “Announcing my next Production #Kisaan. @SonuSood in lead. Directed by ENiwas @Eniwas. Produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa.”

IT’S OFFICIAL… SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN… #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan… Directed by E Niwas… Raaj Shaandilyaa – who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl – will produce the film… Balance cast will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/5MTpWHHKNb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2021

After the film was announced, Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first actors to wish good luck to the team. Big B tweeted, “All good wishes to film #Kisaan, directed by #ENiwas and acted by @SonuSood,” to which Sood replied, “Thank you so much sir.”

Thank you so much sir 🙏 https://t.co/SpuHZePfBp — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 4, 2021

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood: 2020 helped me value small things in life

Earlier, Sonu Sood admitted that filmmakers have started to approach him with lead roles in their films due to his philanthropic work during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

On the work front, Sood also has Alludu Adhurs, Prithviraj Thamilarasan and Acharya in his kitty.