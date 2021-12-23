scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Sonu Sood to play action hero in Fateh, calls it a ‘thought-provoking story’

Sonu Sood revealed details about his new project Fateh on social media. The film will see him play an action hero.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
December 23, 2021 1:24:59 pm
sonu sood,Sonu Sood announced his next Fateh on Thursday.

Amid all the philanthropy that he has been doing, it might have slipped the audience’s mind that Sonu Sood is an impressive and charismatic actor, but seems like the 48-year-old actor is all set to remind his fans that he can impress them just as well on screen, as he does in real life. On Thursday, Sonu Sood announced his next project Fateh, which will be backed by Zee Studios. The Abhinandan Gupta directorial has been inspired by real-life incidents and will see Sonu in a never-seen-before action hero avatar fighting to save the nation.

Talking about the project, Sonu said in a statement, “The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience.”

 

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said in a statement, “Sonu is a fine actor and has proved himself constantly for the last decade and a half. But given what he has done over the last year had made him a true hero. I’m sure his return to the big screen as the protagonist in such a gripping story will be exciting for everyone.”

Last seen in the 2018 film Simmba, Sonu has been keeping his fans intrigued by sharing glimpses of this new project. On Wednesday, he shared two posters of himself on social media teasing the audience with “What’s next?”

Fateh is expected to go on floors in early 2022. The team is yet to announce the other cast members.

