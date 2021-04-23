Sonu Sood tests negative for Covid-19

On Friday, Sonu Sood shared that he has tested negative for the coronavirus. The actor shared the happy news with his fans by sharing a photo of himself posing with a victory sign. As per the safety measures, he also dons a mask in the picture.

Last Saturday, the actor had informed fans about testing positive for Covid-19, and being in home quarantine. “This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for Covid-19. As a part of precaution, I’ve already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don’t worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems, remember that I’m always there for you,” Sonu Sood had posted.

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Sonu Sood has been at the forefront to help people, earning him the title of a ‘messiah’. From arranging transport for stranded migrant workers to sponsoring medical treatments for patients who suffer from serious diseases, the actor has been hailed for his humanitarian work.

With the spike in cases across the country and lack of hospital beds and even oxygen supply, Sonu Sood found himself struggling to support the common people. In a tweet, the actor while expressing his helplessness, shared that not only he and his team but even the healthcare system has failed people. “Request for beds: 570. I could arrange just: 112. Requests for Remdesivir: 1477. I could arrange just: 18. Yes, we have failed. So is our health care system,” wrote a disheartened Sood.

The actor further shared that he might fail sometimes, but he will never stop trying, “Oxygen, Remdesivir and Beds. Morning to mid night to next morning. Just these 3 words. Sometimes I pass n sometimes I fail. But I will keep trying. God bless you all. Iam with you.”

India recorded over 3 lakh cases for the second straight day on Friday, clocking 3,32,730 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed. As many as 2,263 people also died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, mounting the coronavirus death toll to 186,920. Prime minister Narendra Modi today also chaired a meeting with the chief ministers of states having high Covid-19 caseload and assured them of the Centre’s support.