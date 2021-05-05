scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Sonu Sood, team save 22 people by providing oxygen cylinders in time, actor says ‘It’s not about 22 lives now, it’s about how to save thousands’

Sonu Sood also shared an Instagram story, thanking his team for their dedication and effort.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 5, 2021 8:11:59 pm
sonu soodSonu Sood and his team managed to deliver as many as 15 cylinders in the middle of the night to a Bengaluru hospital in need. (Photo: Instagram/Sonu Sood)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his team recently saved 22 people’s lives by providing them with oxygen cylinders. Sood’s team had received an emergency call from Bengaluru’s Arka Hospital.

“This was sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. As soon as we got the call from Inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to action within minutes. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything else but just helping the hospital get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families would have lost their close ones,” NDTV quoted the actor as saying.

Later, Sonu Sood tweeted about the incident. He wrote on Twitter, “It’s not about 22 lives now…It’s about how to save thousands who need us.”

Sood also shared an Instagram story, thanking his team for their dedication and effort. He wrote, “Sood Charity Foundations is proud of our heroes who worked the whole night to provide oxygen cylinders to the patients at the ARAK hospital in Bangalore.” Tagging his team members, he further wrote, “Once again so proud of you all. Let’s us all of us work together to save some more lives.”

