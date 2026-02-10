Sonu Sood supports Rajpal Yadav after actor said he has ‘no friends’ while surrendering in Tihar Jail: ‘A small signing amount…’

Sonu Sood has taken to Twitter (now X), urging “producers, directors, and colleagues to stand together” and reminding Rajpal Yadav that he is not alone.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readChennaiFeb 10, 2026 11:53 AM IST
Rajpal Yadav arrestActor Rajpal Yadav has surrendered before the Tihar Jail.
Make us preferred source on Google

After Rajpal Yadav made an emotional plea after surrendering before the Tihar Jail authorities in cheque-bounce cases, the actor’s manager has spoken exclusively to SCREEN about how the actor is receiving no support from the Hindi film industry amid his legal troubles. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has taken to Twitter (now X), urging “producers, directors, and colleagues to stand together” and reminding Rajpal that he is not alone.

Sonu Sood extends support to Rajpal Yadav

Taking to X, Sonu Sood wrote, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together.”

Sonu also appealed to the industry to provide Rajpal with dignity and suggested financial help in the form of future-adjustable remuneration. He wrote, “A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”

Last week, SCREEN reached out to Rajpal Yadav’s manager, Goldie. When asked if the actor is receiving any support from the film industry as he surrendered in Tihar Jail, he simply responded, “I don’t think so.”

Why is Rajpal Yadav at Tihar jail?

In 2010, Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film turned out to be a massive flop, earning only Rs 37 lakh, as per Bollywood Hungama. This made it difficult to recover the investment, leaving Rajpal and his wife, Radha Yadav, in serious financial trouble. As a result, there were multiple cheque defaults.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam reunites a lost child with his family with a touch of music and banter; fans applaud his gesture. Watch

In April 2018, a magisterial court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife under the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced them to six months’ imprisonment. The actor filed multiple appeals, but his legal troubles continued for years, and the outstanding amount eventually rose to Rs 9 crore.

On February 4, 2025, the court refused to extend the deadline given to Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities. This led to his surrender at Tihar Jail, where he made an emotional statement highlighting how he has been dealing with his financial and emotional crisis alone, without support from the film industry.

Story continues below this ad

As per NewsX, the actor said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.” (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other option. Sir, here we are all alone.)

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
Sonu Nigam reunites a lost child with his family with a touch of music and banter; fans applaud his gesture. Watch
Sonu Nigam
Aamir Khan reveals the reason behind his visit to Arijit Singh's house
Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The mention of “certain pulses” in the White House fact sheet is significant, as it was not mentioned in the joint statement announced on February 6.
US releases fact sheet on trade deal, mentions 'certain pulses' among agricultural products to see tariffs cut
Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and India are bowling first in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. (PTI Photo)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer breaks down the right way to do warm-ups before workouts
General vs specific warm-ups: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach explains what actually prepares your body before an intense workout
Nvidia GeForce Now
Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon
Nvidia GeForce Now
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp
Meta Facebook Instagram down
General vs specific warm-ups: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach explains what actually prepares your body before an intense workout
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer breaks down the right way to do warm-ups before workouts
Advertisement
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement