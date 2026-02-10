Sonu Sood supports Rajpal Yadav after actor said he has ‘no friends’ while surrendering in Tihar Jail: ‘A small signing amount…’

After Rajpal Yadav made an emotional plea after surrendering before the Tihar Jail authorities in cheque-bounce cases, the actor’s manager has spoken exclusively to SCREEN about how the actor is receiving no support from the Hindi film industry amid his legal troubles. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has taken to Twitter (now X), urging “producers, directors, and colleagues to stand together” and reminding Rajpal that he is not alone.

Taking to X, Sonu Sood wrote, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together.”

Sonu also appealed to the industry to provide Rajpal with dignity and suggested financial help in the form of future-adjustable remuneration. He wrote, “A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”

Last week, SCREEN reached out to Rajpal Yadav’s manager, Goldie. When asked if the actor is receiving any support from the film industry as he surrendered in Tihar Jail, he simply responded, “I don’t think so.”

Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026

Why is Rajpal Yadav at Tihar jail?

In 2010, Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film turned out to be a massive flop, earning only Rs 37 lakh, as per Bollywood Hungama. This made it difficult to recover the investment, leaving Rajpal and his wife, Radha Yadav, in serious financial trouble. As a result, there were multiple cheque defaults.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam reunites a lost child with his family with a touch of music and banter; fans applaud his gesture. Watch

In April 2018, a magisterial court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife under the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced them to six months’ imprisonment. The actor filed multiple appeals, but his legal troubles continued for years, and the outstanding amount eventually rose to Rs 9 crore.

On February 4, 2025, the court refused to extend the deadline given to Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities. This led to his surrender at Tihar Jail, where he made an emotional statement highlighting how he has been dealing with his financial and emotional crisis alone, without support from the film industry.

Story continues below this ad

As per NewsX, the actor said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.” (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other option. Sir, here we are all alone.)