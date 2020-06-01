Sonu Sood sends over 1000 migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by train

Sonu Sood has already sent hundreds of migrant workers to their hometowns in buses. (Photo: PR Handout) Sonu Sood has already sent hundreds of migrant workers to their hometowns in buses. (Photo: PR Handout)

After helping thousands of stranded migrant workers in Mumbai to get back to their hometowns in buses, actor Sonu Sood has now started facilitating their return via trains. The migrants left for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in two special trains from Thane station on Monday.

Since Indian railways resumed services recently, Sonu Sood on Sunday night personally went to the railway station to check the arrangements. The actor, with the support of Maharashtra government, provided the travellers with basic necessities including meal kits and sanitisers too.

Sonu Sood visited the railway station to oversee the arrangements. (Photo: PR Handout) Sonu Sood visited the railway station to oversee the arrangements. (Photo: PR Handout)

Sonu Sood met the migrant workers in train. (Photo: PR Handout) Sonu Sood met the migrant workers in train. (Photo: PR Handout)

Sonu Sood has received a lot of support from Bollywood for his work. (Photo: PR Handout) Sonu Sood has received a lot of support from Bollywood for his work. (Photo: PR Handout)

Sonu Sood sent the migrants home with the support of Maharashtra government. (Photo: PR Handout) Sonu Sood sent the migrants home with the support of Maharashtra government. (Photo: PR Handout)

Opening up about the same, Sonu Sood said in a statement, “The trains with the migrants left today from Thane to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. We have arranged meal kits and sanitisers for all our travellers. I thank the Maharashtra Government for their support. I am making sure to do everything in my capacity to help our migrants. I have pledged to not stop until the last migrant reaches home.”

