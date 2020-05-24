Sonu Sood sends home another group of migrants stuck in Mumbai

Sonu Sood, who has collaborated with entrepreneur Neeti Goel for the Ghar Bhejo initiative, has sent thousands of migrants home. Sonu Sood, who has collaborated with entrepreneur Neeti Goel for the Ghar Bhejo initiative, has sent thousands of migrants home.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has arranged transport for migrants in Mumbai to travel back to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

The Dabangg star earlier arranged ten buses for migrants from Karnataka.

Sonu Sood, who has collaborated with entrepreneur Neeti Goel for the Ghar Bhejo initiative, has sent thousands of migrants home.

Previously, he donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors in Punjab. He has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Happy New Year actor had last month provided his Mumbai hotel as accommodation for frontline healthcare workers.

