Sonu Sood sells bread, eggs on his bicycle, watch video

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has been bending over backwards to help those in need since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The Simmba actor, who frequently posts about calls for help on his social media handles, has also been using the handles to make his followers smile a bit, and his recent video is proof of the same.

In a recent video uploaded on Instagram, Sonu can be seen sitting atop a bicycle as he introduces his new ‘supermarket’ where he is selling bread, eggs, pav and other essential grocery items. Towards the end of the video, Sonu says that he has to rush for delivery and adds, “delivery ke extra charges hain boss (extra charges for delivery).”

The video’s caption reads, “Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs 🚚 😜#supermarket #supportsmallbusiness.” Looking at the caption, it appears that the actor has made this video to encourage his followers to support small businesses.

During the second wave of coronavirus, Sonu Sood’s foundation has arranged medical equipment, oxygen cylinders and hospital beds for people. When the first lockdown forced migrant workers to return to their home states, the actor arranged transportation for the migrants. Detailing his experiences around the pandemic, Sood wrote a book titled I Am No Messiah.