Sonu Sood will not campaign for sister Malvika

Actor Sonu Sood‘s sister Malvika Sood might be taking the political plunge by joining the Congress, but the actor himself has no such intention. In a recent interview with the Times of India, Sood said he will steer clear from anything related to politics, and will not be campaigning for his sister as well.

Stating firmly that it is his sister’s journey and she would have to struggle and work for people’s appreciation and vote, Sood added that he feels proud of her brave decision to join politics, as she is aware of people’s problems and would raise them and work for their good.

Meanwhile, Sonu himself inadvertently reinvented his public image when he emerged as the good Samaritan during the first brutal wave of the pandemic. The actor arranged for transportation of the migrants and in the second deadly wave, supported the needy by arranging hospital beds and oxygen cylinders for the people. He even came out with a book based upon his efforts to help people, called I Am No Messiah, co-written with film critic Meena Iyer.

On the film front, Sonu Sood is looking forward to the release of his production venture Fateh, which was announced late last year. Sonu plays the lead role in the feature, his character aids people in fighting cyber frauds. The actor also has the historical drama Prithviraj in his kitty, where he will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. The release date of the YRF movie is yet to be announced.