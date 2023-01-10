scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Sonu Sood says he is ‘humbled’ after Indian Army jawans write ‘real hero’ for actor on snowy Himalayan peak

Taking to social media, Sonu Sood shared a few pictures of Indian Army jawans' message to the actor, calling him "the real hero."

Sonu sood- Indian ArmySonu sood has shared pictures of Indian Army soldiers calling him "The Real hero". (Photos: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)
Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood on Monday took to social media to share a heartwarming compliment that he received from a few Indian Army personnel.

Sonu shared pictures of Indian Army jawans posing with a handwritten message “Real Hero Sonu Sood” on snow in the Himalayas. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sonu wrote, “Somewhere in Himalayas. These pictures made my day ❤️. Humbled 🙏 My Inspiration…Indian Army🇮🇳 #indianarmy #himalayas.”

 

Sonu’s fans poured in their love for the actor after seeing these pictures. One fan wrote, “Dono hi real hero h …. Indian army 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳,” another wrote, “Such a real hero Sonu sir ❤️❤️❤️,” yet another person wrote, “Heroes appreciating saviour 🙌.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns, Sonu Sood found a new calling. He became the hero of the masses, helping lakhs of migrant Indians travel back to the safety of their rural homes from their adopted homes in big cities. He then also founded Pravasi Rojgaar app to for the migrant workers to find sustainable job opportunities in their vicinity from over 500 reputed companies.

The engineer-turned-actor’s humanitarian efforts and experiences during the coronavirus crisis have been documented in his autobiography, I Am No Messiah, which released in 2021.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, the actor had opened up about how the new tag has impacted his acting career as even after doing several negative roles in films before the pandemic, now he is not offered villainous roles anymore and called this phase of his life a “new innings”.

He had said, ” I’ve not been offered a single negative role, I’ve only been getting positive roles, and it feels nice. There was one film that I was shooting, and they had to change a lot of things in the script and re-shoot sequences. They’d say, ‘public maaregi humein!’, so we have to do that. There was an actor who had to pull me by my collar and he was like ‘I won’t do it, people will abuse me for doing that to you!’ Earlier filmmakers wouldn’t be sure if people will even accept me in positive roles after doing a strong of negative roles. That also was a phase. It is a new innings for me.”

 

