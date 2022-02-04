Sonu Sood: I am thrilled to host Roadies Season 18 and take the contestants through this South African expedition

Actor Sonu Sood is all set to host Roadies Season 18. It will mark his maiden reality television outing and it promises to be a thrilling one, as he would take the participants through challenging terrains of South Africa.

In a statement, Sonu said, “MTV Roadies depicts the phenomenal spirit of the youth, who dare to challenge their limits. The new season is going to be high on adrenaline and adventure and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The show comes with an infectious energy; something that’ll inspire me at every step to push my limits as well. I am thrilled to host the upcoming season and take the contestants through this South African expedition.”

The shoot for Roadies Season 18 will begin in the second week of February and is expected to go live in March on MTV.

Sonu Sood has stepped into Rannvijay Singha’s shoes, who was synonymous with Roadies for the past 18 years. Recently, Rannvijay announced that he had quit the show. Rannvijay told Hindustan Times that things didn’t work out from both sides. He also mentioned that their dates didn’t match, and it was ‘disheartening’. Clarifying that there were no issues with the production house, Rannvijay added that he has been working with the channel for 18 years and that he has done different shows with the network. “Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi,” he said