Sonu Sood reveals the number of ‘HELP messages’ he receives in a day

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been working tirelessly to help migrant workers return to their homes amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, on Thursday apologised to those whose messages he missed. He also revealed the number of ‘help’ messages he receives daily from the distressed on various social media platforms.

“1137 mails. 19000 fb messages. 4812 Insta messages. 6741 twitter messages. Today’s HELP messages. On average, these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message,” Sood wrote on Twitter.

In the past few months, Sonu Sood has helped thousands of daily wage workers return to their home states. Apart from arranging buses and trains for their travel, he also provided financial support to the unemployed migrants.

The Dabangg actor was recently the guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, where he revealed how he came up with the idea of helping migrants.

The actor said, “I was distributing food with a friend and happened to talk to a family which was travelling on foot with their children. That is when I requested them to stay back for two days and promised them that I would arrange for all the necessary permissions and make sure they reach home safely. So, that is how all of it began.”

