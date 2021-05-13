Sonu Sood responds to Harbhajan Singh’s tweet asking help for a Covid-19 patient in Karnataka: ‘Bhaji…Wil be delivered’

May 13, 2021 4:21:35 pm
Actor Sonu Sood continues to do his bit amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has been on his toes to help people find hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines. Recently when Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh posted a requirement for medicine in Bangalore, Sood was quick to extend help.
Harbhajan on Tuesday took to Twitter and sought help to secure a life-saving injection for a Karnataka-based patient critical due to coronavirus infection. To this, Sonu quickly replied and assured Harbhajan that he will get the medicine delivered. Sonu tweeted, “Bhaji…Wil be delivered.”
Bhaji…Wil be delivered ☑️ https://t.co/oZeljSBEN3
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 12, 2021
Thank you my brother 🙏🙏..may god bless you with more strength https://t.co/pPtxniRpDU
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 12, 2021
Moved by Sonu Sood’s quick response, Harbhajan Singh replied, “Thank you my brother..may god bless you with more strength.”
Around a week ago, Sonu Sood helped cricketer Suresh Raina who wanted an oxygen cylinder for a Covid positive relative. The actor, who is running the Sonu Sood foundation along with his team from Mumbai, was quick to help the batsman.
