Sonu Sood responds to fan asking him to provide chilled beer in summers: ‘Saath mei bhujia chalega?’

Sonu Sood had a witty response to a fan, who asked for chilled beer in the summers. During the pandemic, Sonu emerged as somewhat of a good Samaritan. He helped with the transportation of many people who were unable to go home, and also provided valuable assistance with medical and food services.

A fan shared a meme, asking where Sonu Sood was during the brutal summers. The meme read, “Sardiyon me kambal daan karne walo, garmiyon me thandi beer nahi pilaoge (Those who distribute blankets in winters, won’t you serve us chilled beer in summers)?” The actor had a hilarious response and wrote, “Beer ke saath bhujia chalega (Will bhujia be fine as snacks to go with the beer)?”

Fans couldn’t stop laughing, and wrote back, “Now that’s what we call the helping hand. ” One commented, “Messiah for a reason. ” A few just wanted the snacks. “Bhujia ke liye beer pina zaruri hai kya (Can we get the snacks without drinking beer)?”

Currently, Sonu Sood has stepped into Rannvijay Singha’s shoes for Roadies, and is hosting the 18th season of the MTV Adventure show. The season is taking place in South Africa. ” “I am overjoyed to begin the Roadies shoot. It is one reality show I have been following very closely over the years, and I am very excited to add my flavour to it. I am sure it will be a journey like no other,” he said in a statement. The new season will air on April 8. Sonu Sood will also star in the film Prithviraj, which features Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Manushi Chillar will make her debut with the historical drama, which will release on June 3.