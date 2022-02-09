Sonu Sood carries injured boy away from crash site, takes him to hospital

Actor Sonu Sood helped a young boy who met with a road accident in Moga on Tuesday. In a video shared on the Twitter page of Sood Charity Foundation, Sonu is seen helping the unconscious boy get out of the wrecked car, and carrying him to his car. Sonu, who took him to the nearest hospital, is then seen standing around the bedside with others, waiting for the boy to recover.

The Sood Charity Foundation shared the video with the caption, “Every life counts.”

Sonu Sood had stepped up during the first wave of coronavirus, when he arranged transportation for migrant workers. During the lethal second wave of coronavirus, he helped people by arranging oxygen cylinders and hospital beds. He even came out with a book, based on his efforts to help people, called I Am No Messiah, co-written with film critic Meena Iyer.

On the film front, Sonu Sood is looking forward to the release of his production venture Fateh. The actor also has the historical drama Prithviraj in the pipeline.