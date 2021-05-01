Sonu Sood requests government to make cremation services free of cost

Sonu Sood also requested the government to make education free for those kids who lost their dear ones to Covid-19. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Days after making an appeal to the government to make education free of cost till graduation for kids who have lost their loved ones to Covid-19, Sonu Sood has yet again requested the government and concerned organisations to come together and make cremation grounds free of cost, enabling people who cannot afford the charges a chance to cremate their loved ones in a proper and respectful manner.

On Saturday, Sood shared a video on Instagram and narrated how people, from rich to poor, are struggling in every step of their journey to fight Covid-19.

He narrated a story about a Covid-19 patient who passed away, and how his family struggled to cremate the body because they did not have the money.

“Till around 2 am last night, we were trying to get a bed for a Covid patient. We were able to find a bed. But again, he struggled for a ventilator. Around 5 am to 6:30 am, we could provide a ventilator for him, but he passed away. Later, we struggled to cremate him. They (family of the deceased) could not find place in a cremation ground. Also, they didn’t have money for it. Later, we could cremate the patient who passed away. But in all this, I thought to myself that in today’s time, everyone, from poor to rich or middle class, they are struggling to get oxygen, then oxygen bed, then ICU and the ventilator. A lot of them give up in between. Some cannot even find a place in the cremation ground because they don’t have money. We have been helping a lot of people, but there are still many who cannot reach out to us. I have a humble request to make to the concerned authorities and government to introduce a law that cremation grounds should not be charged. We are losing around 3 to 4 thousand people every day. It takes around 15-12 thousand to cremate one person. So, it is 6-7 crore expenditure in total,” Sonu said in the video.

He said that if cremation grounds are made free of cost, people will be able to perform the last rites of their family members in a proper manner.

“I urge every government to come together and make the cremation process cost free. We all need to think about it. It is time to come together and make people feel that we are in this together,” the actor concluded.

Earlier this week, Sonu Sood shared a video and urged educational institutes to introduce a rule that whosoever “has lost family members during Covid-19, the education of their kids, from school to college, be it in a government school or private school, should be free of cost.”