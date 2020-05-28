Maharashtra Governor appreciates Sonu Sood’s relief work

Sonu Sood has been helping migrant labourers reach their hometown. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram) Sonu Sood has been helping migrant labourers reach their hometown. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has helped thousands of migrant workers reach their hometowns amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He has also provided people with meal kits, supplied PPE kits and even offered his property in Juhu, Mumbai to healthcare workers. Now, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has appreciated the actor for his work.

The Governor’s handle tweeted, “Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states.”

To this, Sonu Sood replied, “Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families. Honoured.”

Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families 🙏 Honoured. https://t.co/fmZjfCfAqH — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

Earlier, Smriti Irani had lauded Sood’s efforts as she shared on Twitter, “I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood & celebrated your rise as an actor but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still. thank you for helping those in need”

MP Sushil Kumar Singh invited Sonu Sood for some delicacies in his hometown once the crisis is over. He wrote on Twitter, “Dear @SonuSood, thank you very much for your great service to the people. Please consider my invitation for some Litti-Chokha in Bihar once we overcome this. #CoronaWarriors”

I would like to thank @SonuSood ji for providing generous help in times of hardships faced by #Migrants . The way you‘ve arranged for transportation & food for the #MigrantWorkers successfully- am massively impressed. My bro, kudos to your efforts! Stay blessed 🙏🏻 — Aslam Shaikh, INC #StayHomeStaySafe (@AslamShaikh_MLA) May 20, 2020

Dear @SonuSood, thank you very much for your great service to the people. Please consider my invitation for some Litti-Chokha in Bihar once we overcome this. #CoronaWarriors — Sushil Kumar Singh (@SushilSinghMP) May 26, 2020

Aslam Shaikh, Harish Khurana, Gaurav Bhatia and Suraj Thakur were among other politicians who praised the actor for his efforts.

