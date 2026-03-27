Sonu Sood recalls refusing Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2, says he ‘didn’t understand’ the script: ‘I knew I wouldn’t be able to repair it much’

Sonu Sood is widely regarded as a real-life hero for his philanthropic work, but he is also known for portraying some of the most compelling villains on screen. One of his earliest negative roles in Hindi films was in the Salman Khan-starrer 2010 film Dabangg and in a recent chat, Sonu shared that he had initially refused to be a part of that film. He also shared that he was offered Dabangg 2 as well, but unlike the first film, this time, he stood his ground as he did not enjoy the script as much.

Sonu Sood tweaked his Dabangg character with director Abhinav Kashyap

In a chat shared on Divya Jain’s YouTube channel, Sonu Sood shared that he shared a “great bond” with Salman Khan during Dabangg. He then recalled that initially, he refused Dabangg as he didn’t really like the part, but upon further discussions with director Abhinav Kashyap, he changed that character. “I refused Dabangg at first because I didn’t really understand the part. Then I sat down with the director and I suggested a few changes. We sat together and we changed that character a lot, we added some humour to it and that is how it became entertaining,” he said.