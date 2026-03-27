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Sonu Sood recalls refusing Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2, says he ‘didn’t understand’ the script: ‘I knew I wouldn’t be able to repair it much’
Sonu Sood shared that he did not like the script of Dabangg 2 and while he was hesitant at first, he eventually expressed his feelings to Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan.
Sonu Sood is widely regarded as a real-life hero for his philanthropic work, but he is also known for portraying some of the most compelling villains on screen. One of his earliest negative roles in Hindi films was in the Salman Khan-starrer 2010 film Dabangg and in a recent chat, Sonu shared that he had initially refused to be a part of that film. He also shared that he was offered Dabangg 2 as well, but unlike the first film, this time, he stood his ground as he did not enjoy the script as much.
Sonu Sood tweaked his Dabangg character with director Abhinav Kashyap
In a chat shared on Divya Jain’s YouTube channel, Sonu Sood shared that he shared a “great bond” with Salman Khan during Dabangg. He then recalled that initially, he refused Dabangg as he didn’t really like the part, but upon further discussions with director Abhinav Kashyap, he changed that character. “I refused Dabangg at first because I didn’t really understand the part. Then I sat down with the director and I suggested a few changes. We sat together and we changed that character a lot, we added some humour to it and that is how it became entertaining,” he said.
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When asked if he had any reservations about playing a negative role, Sonu said, “I wasn’t too bothered if he is positive or negative. I said if he brings a smile to people’s faces and entertains them, then he is great. So we wrote it like that.”
Sonu Sood was then asked about his regrets in the past, in terms of his film choices, or his reasons behind accepting or rejecting a film. The actor said that he has never done a film just for money and shared, “I have never done a film for money. Because if you say yes for the money, then you will always struggle on the set.”
Sonu Sood refused Dabangg 2, ‘generous’ Salman Khan accepted
Sonu then recalled declining an offer from Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan to be part of the sequel, Dabangg 2 (2012). He shared that he did not enjoy the script much and conveyed his feelings politely. “For Dabangg 2, Salman and Arbaaz wanted me on board. I didn’t understand that script when I heard it the first time. I was hesitating a bit to say no at first. Then I thought that I must be upfront and say what I feel. I spoke to Arbaaz bhai,” he said.
Sonu added that while he thought about it, he ultimately walked away. “I told him that I do not understand this role. He said it’s good, we will do it, like we did in the first one. But I knew that I won’t be able to repair it much so I excused myself and I wished them well and said that when you make it, I will be the first one to see it,” he recalled.
Salman Khan actually called Sonu Sood for the first screening of Dabangg 2. Sonu said, “I remember when they had the first trial show of the film, Salman bhai had called me. He was very generous and he said, ‘Chhedi Singh, jo tune picture chhodi, dekhna chahega? (Chhedi Singh, will you watch the film that you left?)’ I said I would love to see it. He said come on then and we watched it together.”
In Dabangg 2, the antagonist’s role was played by Prakash Raj.