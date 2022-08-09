scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Sonu Sood reacts to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot. ‘It is an individual’s choice…’

Sonu Sood is the latest Bollywood celebrity who supported and defended Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 3:38:18 pm
Sonu Sood defends Ranveer Singh.

Actor Sonu Sood has defended Ranveer Singh following weeks of controversy surrounding the actor’s naked photo shoot. Sonu emphasized that it is an individual’s choice, pointing out a world where people are criticized for their every move.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 49-year-old actor said, “Ya I think it’s an individual’s choice to do a photo shoot the way they want. Yes, we live in a world where if you do something there will be a lot of people to point fingers at you but I think when you do that shoot or anything like that then somewhere you get ready, that such kind of reactions are going to come. So ya if someone is ready then why not?” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

A lot of Bollywood celebrities had supported Ranveer when he got into legal trouble because of the photo shoot. Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Chitrangada Singh and Janhvi Kapoor were a few of the celebs who pointed out at ‘artistic freedom’ and defended the actor.

Also read |Taapsee Pannu folds hands after argument with paparazzi, says ‘Actor hi hamesha galat hota hai’. Watch video

Recently PETA wrote to Ranveer and asked him to ‘ditch his pants’ and pose nude for a campaign to promote vegan consumption. The letter read, “We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too. To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts Try Vegan?’ I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal.”

On the work front, Sonu will be seen in the upcoming movie  Thamilarasan. He will also star in the action-thriller Fateh, directed by Abhinandan Gupta.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 03:38:18 pm

