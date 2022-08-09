Sonu Sood reacts to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot. ‘It is an individual’s choice…’

August 9, 2022 3:38:18 pm
Actor Sonu Sood has defended Ranveer Singh following weeks of controversy surrounding the actor’s naked photo shoot. Sonu emphasized that it is an individual’s choice, pointing out a world where people are criticized for their every move.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 49-year-old actor said, “Ya I think it’s an individual’s choice to do a photo shoot the way they want. Yes, we live in a world where if you do something there will be a lot of people to point fingers at you but I think when you do that shoot or anything like that then somewhere you get ready, that such kind of reactions are going to come. So ya if someone is ready then why not?”
A lot of Bollywood celebrities had supported Ranveer when he got into legal trouble because of the photo shoot. Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Chitrangada Singh and Janhvi Kapoor were a few of the celebs who pointed out at ‘artistic freedom’ and defended the actor.
Recently PETA wrote to Ranveer and asked him to ‘ditch his pants’ and pose nude for a campaign to promote vegan consumption. The letter read, “We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too. To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts Try Vegan?’ I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal.”
On the work front, Sonu will be seen in the upcoming movie Thamilarasan. He will also star in the action-thriller Fateh, directed by Abhinandan Gupta.
