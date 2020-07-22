Sonu Sood to launch app to help migrant workers find jobs

While brainstorming for the app, Sonu Sood recalled his conversations with migrant workers. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram) While brainstorming for the app, Sonu Sood recalled his conversations with migrant workers. (Photo: Sonu Sood/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is set to launch the Pravasi Rojgar app, which will help migrant workers find jobs.

The app will be launched on July 23 with job opportunities from over 500 reputed companies related to construction, apparel, healthcare, engineering, BPOs, security, automobile, e-commerce and logistics available on the platform. Support centres, with a 24-hour helpline, have been set up in seven cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram.

While brainstorming for the app, Sonu Sood recalled his conversations with migrant workers where they would tell him how they are waiting for the right work opportunity to return. It was then that Sood decided to connect these migrants with the right people and help them find jobs, both in their hometowns as well as metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Talking about Pravasi Rojgar app, the engineer-turned-actor said, “Lot of thinking, planning and preparation has gone into designing this initiative over the last few months. We wanted to ensure that it is holistic and builds on the work already being done in the country. Extensive consultations have been held with top organisations that are involved at the grassroot level in developing skills and placement of youth below the poverty line.”

The Pravasi Rojgar app follows Sonu Sood’s initiative to help thousands of migrant workers reach their home states during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

