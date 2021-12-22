Sonu Sood posts intriguing posters, hints at a ‘new mission’ against ‘India’s hidden enemy’. See photos

Actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday left fans guessing about his next venture after he shared two posters of himself on social media. The posters have Sonu sporting an intense expression. While the text in one poster reads, “What’s next?”, the other poster features the text, “One man’s war against India’s hidden enemy”. The actor shared the posters on Instagram with the captions, “Unveiling a new mission?” and “Don’t miss what’s coming tomorrow! Stay Tuned.”

The dark posters have binary code inscribed on Sonu’s face. The first poster has Sonu in a shabby look. He sports a formal look with glasses in the second poster. The look and feel of both the posters saw many fans leaving interesting comments on the posts. While one user wrote, “I’m waiting for this,” others congratulated the actor.

Earlier in the day, Netflix released a video titled ‘Playback 2021‘ that featured several Indian celebrities, including Sonu Sood. The video by Netflix India merges some of their most popular shows with popular Indian stars with a hilarious twist. Shehnaaz Gill, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tanmay Bhat and others also appear in the video. Sonu is seen in scenes from Mimi and Stranger Things, and the makers have given him some hilarious dialogues too.

Sonu was recently seen in the music video of the recreated version of the song “Saath Kya Nibhaoge”. Directed by Farah Khan, the music video also featured Nidhhi Agerwal.

Sonu Sood has been actively involved in helping people during the coronavirus pandemic. From arranging oxygen cylinders to hospital beds, Sonu has been lauded for his philanthropy.