Sonu Sood organises buses for migrants stuck in Mumbai

Sonu Sood said in times of a pandemic, everyone deserved to be with their families. Sonu Sood said in times of a pandemic, everyone deserved to be with their families.

Actor Sonu Sood has arranged ten buses for migrant workers in Mumbai to travel back to their homes in Karnataka amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to fight coronavirus.

The buses left from Thane, Maharashtra on Monday for Gulbarga, Karnataka. The Dabangg star said in a statement that in times of a pandemic, everyone deserved to be with their families.

“I strongly believe that in the current time when we are all facing this global health calamity, every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones. I have taken official permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments to help these migrants reach home in about ten buses.

“The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of orgainising the paperwork and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads, including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities,” read the statement.

Earlier, Sonu Sood donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors in Punjab. He has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramadan. The Happy New Year actor had last month provided his Mumbai hotel as accommodation for frontline healthcare workers.

