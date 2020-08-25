Sonu Sood on postponing JEE, NEET: Should not risk the lives of students

Sonu Sood has spoken up about the postponement of JEE, NEET exams. (Photo: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has spoken up about the postponement of the JEE and NEET exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet, Sood wrote that given the situation, “we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students.”

Sonu’s tweet read, “It’s my request to (the) government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID”

Students across the country have been requesting authorities to postpone the exams given the pandemic situation. However, some students have also been saying that pushing the exams further could result in the loss of an academic year.

A few days ago, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea for the exams to be postponed. “Career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long,” the court said.

Earlier today, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg called the schedule of exams “deeply unfair” and supported the call for postponing the exams.

The exams for JEE are scheduled from September 1, and those for NEET are scheduled from September 13. Over 24 lakh students are appearing for these exams.

